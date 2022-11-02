Retired Col. Dan Lonowski encouraged citizens to take part in preserving the freedoms granted through the sacrifices made in military service Wednesday during a Veterans Day celebration at Adams Central High School.
Lonowski, a longtime member of the Nebraska Army National Guard and Spanish teacher at Adams Central, said citizens don’t have to join the military to maintain the freedoms enjoyed in the United States.
“We can protect our freedom simply by maintaining it here in America,” he said. “If we want to preserve our freedoms, we must stand for our principles. We must speak out against injustices. We must continue to show pride for the American flag. We must also ensure everyone else feels the benefits of those freedoms.”
Volunteering in the community or helping others are also ways to help maintain freedom, he said.
Keeping those freedoms alive is important in making sure the sacrifices of veterans and their loved ones aren’t made in vain.
He said veterans are ordinary people who left their families and homes.
“They left their lives to do this,” Lonowski said. “They left to defend this country. They fought to maintain our way of life.”
So important is it to recognize and honor the sacrifices of the country’s soldiers that a national holiday is dedicated to the pursuit, he said.
The armistice signed with Germany in 1918 agreed to end the hostilities of World War I on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.
Nov. 11 became a celebration and was designated a national holiday named Armistice Day in 1938 to recognize World War I veterans. Congress changed the name of the holiday to Veterans Day in 1954 to honor service members from all conflicts.
“Those men and women were ordinary people, living ordinary lives,” Lonowski said. “They fought to protect this country and maintain our way of life.”
Xander Uhrmacher, president of the Student Council, acted as master of ceremonies for the program.
“On Veterans Day, we honor all who answer the call to serve,” he said.
The Raptor ensemble from the U.S. Air Force’s Heartland of America Band headquartered at Offutt Air Force Base provided entertainment for the program.
Raptor is a commercial music ensemble and includes two vocalists, keyboards, guitar, bass, drums, and an audio engineer.
Master Sgt. Rebecca Wischmann, one of the group’s vocalists, said they were pleased to be able to perform during the ceremony as a way to honor veterans and inspire patriotism.
It was the third school the group had visited during the week. The group played on Monday for students at Lincoln North Star High School and on Tuesday at Minden High School.
Adams Central canceled classes on Wednesday due to the Patriots’ appearance in this week’s state volleyball tournament.
Denise Schuck, adviser for the school’s student council, said the event was scheduled in April, with the date chosen based on the ensemble’s availability. She was pleased with the students and community members who attended to hear Raptor perform in person.
“They’re worth working around,” she said. “They did a fabulous job.”
