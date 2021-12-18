Members of Hastings Citizens with a Voice have submitted a new initiative and referendum petition with the city of Hastings to save the 16th Street viaduct from demolition.
Chief petitioners Norm Sheets, Paul Dietze and Alton Jackson submitted the petition to City Clerk Kim Jacobitz on Monday at the beginning of the Hastings City Council meeting.
“We’ve always been about preventing the viaduct from coming down,” Dietze said Friday evening.
The petition seeks to reverse the actions of the Hastings City Council to remove the bridge connecting 16th Street at St. Joseph Avenue with Osborne Drive East.
It includes the same wording as a previous petition from the group, from January 2020, stating “the purpose of this referendum is to reverse the city council’s decision to demolish the old 281 viaduct.” The only difference is that the new petition was filed for a special election instead of at the next regularly scheduled election.
The original petition had been filed to reverse the council’s Dec. 9, 2019, decision to raze the viaduct.
Petitioners collected nearly 3,000 signatures and turned them over to the city, but those signatures were not verified because city officials agreed to rescind the demolition resolution.
Dietze said the citizens’ group used the original wording to avoid any delays that could have been caused by the petition not being in proper form.
Jacobitz sent letters Thursday to the chief petitioners providing her opinion the petition is in proper form, but also stating that her verification isn’t an admission by the city that the measure proposed is subject to referendum, limited referendum or that the measure may be enacted by initiative.
Coy T. Clark — an attorney with Kearney law firm Jacobsen, Orr, Lindstrom and Holdbrook — submitted a letter to Hastings City Council members before their Dec. 13 meeting requesting the council delay entering into any agreement or approving any bid for the demolition of the 16th Street viaduct.
Clark’s letter was published by the citizens’ group as an advertisement in Friday’s Hastings Tribune.
The council voted 7-0 during Monday’s meeting, with Councilwoman Joy Huffaker absent, to award the demolition contract to United Contractors Inc. of Johnston, Iowa, who was the low bidder with a bid of $1,316,473 and no exceptions.
Clark’s letter stated Hastings Citizens With a Voice “believes the city can delay entering in to any formal agreement for up to 60 days after the council’s approval without breaching said agreement.”
City officials say the 60-day timeframe included in the bid was the timespan for which the bid was valid, locking in prices.
Mayor Corey Stutte said he signed the contract after the meeting on Monday, just as he does with every piece of business after every council meeting.
“We’ve had a pretty thorough process,” Stutte said. “It’s been a 2 ½-year process. We’ve followed everything we needed to do. The council voted to move forward with this, and I went ahead and signed the document per their vote.”
Dietze said Clark’s letter was distributed to council members at the start of Monday’s meeting and the council should have delayed approval of the demolition contract.
“The city engaged in a contractual relationship knowing there was a potential referendum on their decision,” he said. “They had the information before they acted on the contract.”
The petition the chief petitioners submitted to Jacobitz requests a special election, which requires more verified signatures for approval than a regularly scheduled election.
According to Nebraska statutes, verified signatures from 20% of eligible voters in the city of Hastings during the 2020 general election are needed for a special election. Signatures of just 15% of eligible voters are needed for a regular election vote.
Dietze said the group isn’t worried about making up the difference.
Once they receive official confirmation of the petition being in proper form, Dietze said, the group plans to begin a “massive campaign” to get the signatures needed to secure a special election on the viaduct.
“We’re pretty confident about that part,” he said.
Petition circulators have six months from when the petition was authorized for circulation to collect the necessary signatures. The goal is to have the necessary signatures within a month, two at the most.
To that end, Hastings Citizens with a Voice has scheduled a meeting for 7 p.m. Tuesday at the C3 Hotel west conference room.
“Anyone interested in participating as a volunteer, we would encourage them to attend,” Dietze said.
While the group’s first petition received strong support from the community, a second initiative petition in November 2020 wasn’t returned within six months due to logistical complications related to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic.
According to Clark’s letter, Hastings Citizens with a Voice believes it can collect all signatures necessary now that COVID-19 restrictions have been loosened and business owners are more amenable to having petitions circulated in and around their business.
But this time, petitioners will be racing against the clock.
According to bidding instructions for the demolition contract, the project must be substantially completed by Sept. 1, 2022. Substantial completion is defined as completion of storm sewer, inlets, grading, viaduct removal and paving.
Final completion must be accomplished by Oct. 1, 2022. Final completion includes incidental work consisting of final grading, landscaping and seeding.
A start date for the project hasn’t been established yet.
Lee Vrooman, director of engineering for the city of Hastings, wrote in an email that the city and contractor will have a pre-construction meeting, which hasn’t been scheduled yet, after the first of the year to discuss timelines. The start date will be up to the contractor.
With six months to collect signatures, petitioners may approach the May 10, 2022, primary election for submission and then would be subject to election blackout dates.
Whether the election is done by mail or polling place is up to Adams County Election Commissioner and City Clerk Ramona Thomas.
First, her office would be hired by the city to verify signatures.
Then, if enough signatures are collected, her office will inform the city and the city would order a special election or take other action.
Then Thomas’ office will determine the election method.
A mail election would cost less than a polling-place election.
Voters narrowly rejected a vote to rebuild the structure for a cost not to exceed $12.5 million in November 2020. Members of the Hastings Citizens with a Voice group said the ballot language was confusing because of the high price tag and the use of the word “rebuild” instead of “repair.”
Dietze said it’s crucial to get the issue before the people for a vote again.
“The will of the people is different than what the council’s decisions have been,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.