Members of Hastings Citizens with a Voice expressed disappointment in a judge’s decision to not grant an injunction to stop the demolition of the 16th Street viaduct during the group’s meeting Tuesday at the C3 Hotel.
Willis Hunt provided a summary of the legal battle between the group and the city over the fate of the viaduct, which now is being destroyed by an Iowa contractor.
After Hastings Citizens with a Voice turned in 3,610 signatures for a referendum on the Hastings City Council’s decision to demolish the viaduct in mid-February, the city of Hastings filed a lawsuit against the chief petitioners on March 2 challenging whether the council’s action was subject to referendum.
The petitioners, all members of Hastings Citizens with a Voice, filed an answer and counterclaim to the lawsuit on March 18. The city had 30 days from that filing to submit an answer to the counterclaim.
When contractors began preparing to demolish the bridge last week, the group asked an Adams County District judge for a temporary injunction to halt demolition and a writ of mandamus to force the city to hold a special election as part of the referendum effort.
Adams County District Judge Terri Harder denied both requests in orders issued April 6.
Hunt said the judge should have allowed the special election to take place since the group had gathered enough signatures to hold a special election on the issue.
“Many of us don’t understand how this judge could go against the will of the people,” he said.
He said the group plans to continue with its counterclaim against the city to hold the public officials accountable for their actions. He said the group is motivated.
“We want to know the truth,” Hunt said. “We’re upset the people we trusted and voted for have turned against us.”
Paul Dietze, president of the group, said it was important to file the counterclaim to keep the case active.
“The city could drop the lawsuit tomorrow,” he said. “We counterclaimed them so they can’t drop the lawsuit.”
In the counterclaim, the Citizens say Hastings City Administrator Dave Ptak and Hastings City Attorney Clint Schukei told them that they would have input on the ballot language in exchange for dropping their first referendum petition effort in 2020.
Dietze said had that vote occurred, then the citizens would have been able to decide whether the viaduct should be destroyed.
Instead of verifying the 2,700 signatures collected in that effort, the council decided to reverse its decision, which had the same result as if the people had voted to not demolish the viaduct. The council then put the issue on the ballot to decide whether to spend $12.5 million to “rebuild” the viaduct, which failed by 50 votes.
Dietze said the city shouldn’t be able to challenge the newest referendum because of the actions of city leaders in regard to the first referendum.
The Hastings Tribune sent a questionnaire to Mayor Corey Stutte and members of the Hastings City Council last week asking about their reasons for deciding to demolish the bridge and for declining to hold up on the project in light of the pending referendum. Stutte and council members Ginny Skutnik and Shawn Hartman responded but refrained from commenting due to the pending litigation. The other members of the council didn’t respond.
The Tribune learned Tuesday evening that Ptak isn’t serving as city administrator at this time.
Stutte said Kevin Johnson is the acting city administrator, but couldn’t say more because it’s a personnel matter.
