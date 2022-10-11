fire award 10-10-22
Mayor Corey Stutte thanks Adam Saenzpardo (right) and Dylan Crawford during the Hastings City Council meeting on Monday for their part in a fire rescue on May 23 as Hastings Fire and Rescue Chief Brad Starling (far left) reads the statement on Award of Exemplary Actions certificates.

 Tony Herrman/Tribune

Four people who saved two people and a dog from a fire on May 23 received commendations for their quick thinking and bravery.

During Monday’s Hastings City Council meeting, Hastings Fire and Rescue Chief Brad Starling presented Award of Exemplary Actions certificates to Dylan Crawford and Adam Saenzpardo for their heroic actions.

