Four people who saved two people and a dog from a fire on May 23 received commendations for their quick thinking and bravery.
During Monday’s Hastings City Council meeting, Hastings Fire and Rescue Chief Brad Starling presented Award of Exemplary Actions certificates to Dylan Crawford and Adam Saenzpardo for their heroic actions.
Starling also had certificates for Joe Hupp and Crystal Hupp, who weren’t able to attend Monday’s meeting.
“It’s not often we get an opportunity to recognize members of the community, but when we see a chance to do that we certainly like to take that opportunity,” Starling said.
The rescuers saved Steve and Barb Rokosky as well as the Rokoskys’ dog, Penny.
There was a fire on the porch at 225 E. C St on the evening of May 23.
The fire quickly engulfed the siding of the duplex residence and made its way to the attic.
“As any firefighter will tell you, when a fire gets its way into the attic space it can move very quickly and be very dangerous for the occupants,” Starling said. “The quick actions of Mr. Crawford, Mr. Saenzpardo, Mr. and Mrs. Hupp, made a difference for the residents of the duplex that evening. These individuals acted quickly and bravely to ensure not only that 911 had been notified, but they also placed themselves at great risk by going inside the structure to ensure no one was in there. Through that process they brought two individuals out and a dog and everyone was safe at the end of the night. Had they not sprung into action the city very well could have had a multiple-fatality fire that night.”
The Award of Exemplary Actions honored the rescuers for “selflessly and bravely entered a burning structure in order to evacuate all occupants. Those actions directly related in the saving of two civilian lives and that of a dog.”
“It is when we risk our lives for that of another that we find the true meaning of community,” Starling said.
Also during the meeting, City Attorney Clint Schukei introduced new Assistant City Attorney Jesse Oswald.
Also during the meeting, council members unanimously approved the application of Golden Ticket Cinemas for a Class “I” Liquor License at 3207 W. 12th St.
Council members also unanimously approved the manager application of Christopher S. Britten in connection with the Class “I” Liquor License of Golden Ticket Cinemas.
A Class I liquor license is for retail sale of beer, wine and spirits on sale only. There previously was not a liquor license there.
Britten, who currently lives in North Platte until he relocates to Hastings, said the theater will have luxury seating after reopening following a major renovation.
“It’s kind of a ‘come and relax if you like, have a beer,’ ” he said.
The theater will have a strict policy of one alcoholic beverage per person per hour and two drinks per day, Britten said.
Also during the meeting, the council unanimously approved a resolution making assessments in the Business Improvement District of the city of Hastings.
A proposed amendment to the resolution to grant a one-year waiver to BID property assessments for the buildings at 710 and 714 W. Second St., as requested by owner Greg Sinner failed 4-3. Council members Ginny Skutnik, Jeniffer Beahm and Matt Fong dissented, and Councilwoman Joy Huffaker was absent.
The amendment needed five votes to pass, and Mayor Corey Stutte declined to vote in favor of the waiver.
Stutte and Skutnik said they did not want to set a precedent of waiving assessments.
Sinner said he appreciates the work of the BID but requested the waiver due to the Bert’s Pharmacy fire on March 14. His buildings received damage due to heat, smoke and water, and he did not charge his tenants rent in the months immediately following the fire.
The one-year assessments for the two properties total $392.97.
Council members also unanimously approved Ordinance No. 4719 on first reading, amending city code addressing the definitions of child care and regulations of home occupations.
As stated in the item summary, there are two major changes. One is including a conditional use permit option for people who cannot meet the code; this gives people more flexibility in allowing the elected officials to make exceptions for special circumstances.
The other change is listing out some possible uses. The old code said: “Permitted home occupations shall be the following uses or uses substantial uses similar in impact and extent as determined by the Development Services Director”, without actually listing any uses to provide a basis for the decision.
Overall, the intent of the code change is to add flexibility, as well as provide some clarity for people trying to set one of these businesses up in their home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.