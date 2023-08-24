Ward 3 town hall
Hastings City Council Ward 3 representative Marc Rowan answers a question during a town hall meeting Thursday at the Hastings Museum. On stage with Rowan are fellow Ward 3 representative Joy Huffaker and City Administrator Shawn Metcalf.

 Will Vraspir/Tribune

Complaints about deferred maintenance that led to the current conditions at the City Building dominated discussion at a town hall meeting Thursday at the Hastings Museum.

The two Ward 3 representatives on the Hastings City Council, Joy Huffaker and Marc Rowan, took questions from the public during the forum, organized by the city and Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce. City Administrator Shawn Metcalf joined the two on the stage in the museum’s theater.

