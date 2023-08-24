Complaints about deferred maintenance that led to the current conditions at the City Building dominated discussion at a town hall meeting Thursday at the Hastings Museum.
The two Ward 3 representatives on the Hastings City Council, Joy Huffaker and Marc Rowan, took questions from the public during the forum, organized by the city and Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce. City Administrator Shawn Metcalf joined the two on the stage in the museum’s theater.
Although neither of the council members present had been involved in any of the deferred maintenance issues, a portion of the discussion centered on placing blame. Citizens argued that the building should have been repaired along the way to avoid its current woes.
“I agree maintenance should have been done,” Huffaker said.
Mat Habrock of Hastings said the “toxic culture of pointing fingers” isn’t productive in finding a solution for the building’s problems. He said there are more constructive uses of people’s time.
“Let’s talk about what we can do to build a community our kids and grandkids can be proud of,” he said.
To help with maintenance in the future, Metcalf said, the city has included a building manager position in the budget for next year. He agreed it is important for city-owned buildings to meet the same expectations that building inspectors require.
“We need to be the example for everyone else,” he said.
Much of the angst among the group seemed to stem from past experiences.
Alton Jackson said there is a lot of frustration among some because they feel their voices aren’t being heard.
“Thank you for letting us be heard tonight,” he said.
Mike Anderson of Hastings said meetings like the town hall are important to make sure the public interacts with their elected officials.
“Citizen involvement is a requirement for community improvement,” he said. “The council needs the citizens to back them up.”
Becky Tideman, marketing director for the Hastings Museum, encouraged people to let go of anger about previous decisions and allow the current slate of city leaders a chance to make things right.
“I trust my friends and neighbors to do the best they can in a hard situation,” she said.
The City Council currently is looking at either replacing or renovating the City Building, 220 N. Hastings Ave., which has been emptied of employees and is closed to the public. Architects have estimated the cost of either option to be somewhere in the $9 million range.
Metcalf said the engineering estimates for the project may seem high, but that may be to avoid underestimating the costs, leading to surprises in the budget later.
“I believe the cost is going to be less,” he said.
To continue to be involved, Metcalf suggested citizens participate in the recently launched strategic plan process. A committee including two residents of each of the city’s four wards is providing direct input and a survey is being distributed to gather community ideas.
“We’re trying to get actual information from residents,” Metcalf said.
Rowan said he was glad to see a variety of people on the committee.
“It’s a way to help find consensus,” he said.
