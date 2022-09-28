The site of the former Theis Auto Care service station now belongs to the city of Hastings and is a planned site for outdoor programming for the Hastings Public Library.
Members of the Hastings City Council voted 8-0 at their regular meeting Tuesday to accept the transfer of property located at 302 N. Denver Ave. from the Hastings Public Library Foundation.
Funds for the purchase of the property were raised by the foundation. According to the property deed, the space must be used for a purpose related to the library, which is just to the north, at 314 N. Denver Ave.
The Hastings Public Library Foundation also is raising funds for development of the project.
“We’ve always had a relationship with our neighbors and known at some point when the owners next door wanted to retire that there was the opportunity to acquire that property down the road for the future use of the library,” Library Director Amy Dissmeyer said in an interview Monday afternoon. “That time came about this year, and the library and library foundation wanted to explore how that piece of property could potentially benefit the library and the Hastings community and downtown as a whole going forward.”
The library foundation’s purchase of the property was finalized May 27. Dissmeyer said the service station has been closed since around the first of the year.
The next step will be to demolish the service station and remove the fuel tanks.
No design planning for the future of the space has occurred yet.
Dissmeyer said there was an extensive process to obtain the property, including a lot of ground testing to make sure the environmental conditions were safe.
“We didn’t put any design process into place until we knew the property was secured and going to be available to the foundation and able to be transferred to the city for the use of the library,” she said.
Having a space available for outdoor programming is important, Dissmeyer said, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We want to be able to use the outdoors as an extension of what we do at the library,” she said.
The goal is to complete the demolition work on the existing structure by the end of the year, or before winter sets in, and then start the design process and construction in 2023.
“I look forward to a good, healthy design phase in 2023,” Dissmeyer said. “We want lots of community input. I really want to make sure this something that is lasting for the community and lasting for the downtown area.”
Planning includes finding the right mix of green space, parking, seating and programming space.
“There’s a lot of competing things we want to have happen with that,” Dissmeyer said. “We want to make sure we go through a really good, thorough design phase this coming calendar year to make sure we get the best use of it.”
She said the hope is to debut a design before Oct. 1, 2023.
“I am really committed to doing a good job of community input and looking at what the best long-term use of that space is,” she said.
She looks at the library’s major renovation that was completed in October 2017 as a template. The plan with that renovation was to make the library building flexible.
“I really think when we have an opportunity like this in the community we need to think long term what’s best for that,” Dissmeyer said. “Some people will want it to be a parking lot. Some people will want it to be all grass in a park. I think we really need to be creative in finding the right mix of ways we can improve both of those opportunities for the community and still use that space for the library and better the community as a whole.”
All the environmental boxes have been checked.
Marty Stange, environmental supervisor for the city of Hastings, said during Tuesday’s council meeting the tanks didn't look like they were leaking, according to an assessment.
“We haven’t seen any reason to believe there’s a massive spill in there,” he said.
Councilman Matt Fong served on the library board for seven years and has served as the council liaison to the library board, as well.
“I do think this is a nice opportunity for the public library to continue to enhance and offer new programs for the community members,” he said.
Ross Struss, Hastings Public Library board member, said the library is excited to have the opportunity to expand its footprint and develop a green space that can be used by the library as well as the greater Hastings community.
“This will be a wonderful addition to Downtown Hastings,” he said in a news release. “With that said, none of this would be possible without the Hastings Public Library Foundation and the donors and friends of the library who made the purchase a reality. We truly owe them a debt of gratitude."
In other business during Tuesday’s meeting, the council:
— Voted 7-0-1 to approve a claim of Eldon's Automotive Repair in the amount of $1,162.37. Councilwoman Joy Huffaker abstained.
— Unanimously approved a five-year extension of the keno agreement with Hastings Keno Inc.
— Unanimously approved awarding a contract for insurance coverage for fiscal year 2022-23 to Travelers' Insurance Co. for property, casualty, and workers' compensation; Starr Companies for airport; and AXIS for cyber coverage.
— Unanimously approved participating in an interlocal agreement between the city of Hastings, Upper Big Blue Natural Resources District and the Little Blue Natural Resources District to develop the Water Quality Management Plan for the Lake Hastings watershed. Hastings’ portion of the cost is $9,000.
— Unanimously approved amending the contract for the Community Development Block Grant Project sidewalks improvement project, extending the deadline to April 30, 2023.
— Unanimously approved updating the city of Hastings mission statement and goals.
— Unanimously approved accepting a deed from the Hastings Economic Development Foundation for property that functions to enhance storm water drainage.
— Unanimously approved a resolution showing intent to develop a Water Quality Management Plan for Lake Hastings Watershed.
There was also a special budget meeting Tuesday.
Among action taken on the budget included unanimously adopting an amended property tax request of $7,497,280. The amended amount is a reduction of $223,906 from the advertised property tax request of $7,721,186.
This will cause the tax rate to be .424342 per $100 of assessed valuation, a reduction from the advertised levy of .437015, which was already a reduction from .449687, where it had been for several years.
The council also unanimously approved amending Ordinance 4712 to reduce the taxes requested for the general fund from $6,056,037 to $5,860,633, which is a reduction of $197,404 and to reduce the taxes requested for the Museum Fund from $1,192,591 to $1,166,089, which is a reduction of $26,502.
Also during the budget meeting, the council:
— Unanimously approved the city’s 2022-23 salary schedule.
— Unanimously approved the wage addendum to Hastings Firefighters Association Local Union 675, IAFF, AFL-CIO collective bargaining agreement for fiscal year Oct. 1, 2022 through Sept. 30, 2023.
— Unanimously approved the wage addendum to Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 9 Collective bargaining agreement for fiscal year Oct. 1, 2022 through Sept. 30, 2023.
— Unanimously approved the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce funding agreement for $30,000.
— Unanimously approved the Hastings Economic Development Corporation funding agreement for $175,000.
— Resolution 2022-29 adopting 2022-2023 annual fees.
— Ordinance 4714 to provide modification of monthly billing for electric service and rates including a 3% increase.
— Ordinance 4715 to provide modification of monthly billing for gas service and rates including an 8% increase.
— Ordinance 4716 to provide modification of monthly billing for water service and rates including a 5% increase.
— Ordinance 4717 to provide modification of monthly billing for sewer service and rates.
— Ordinance 4718 to establish a rate rider for customers receiving electricity from the Hastings Community Solar Farm and defining terms.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.