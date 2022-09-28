Library Theis photo
Members of the Hastings City Council voted 8-0 at their regular meeting Tuesday to accept the transfer of property of the former Theis Auto Care property from the Hastings Library Foundation, which had purchased it earlier in the year.

 Tony Herrman/Tribune

The site of the former Theis Auto Care service station now belongs to the city of Hastings and is a planned site for outdoor programming for the Hastings Public Library.

Members of the Hastings City Council voted 8-0 at their regular meeting Tuesday to accept the transfer of property located at 302 N. Denver Ave. from the Hastings Public Library Foundation.

