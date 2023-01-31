The new Hastings city administrator wants to introduce himself to the community and is looking for feedback on how the city can best work with the public.

City Administrator Shawn Metcalf will play host to a meet and greet 5:30 p.m. Feb. 7 at the Hastings Museum, 1330 N. Burlington Ave. He anticipates the entire event to take about an hour.

