The new Hastings city administrator wants to introduce himself to the community and is looking for feedback on how the city can best work with the public.
City Administrator Shawn Metcalf will play host to a meet and greet 5:30 p.m. Feb. 7 at the Hastings Museum, 1330 N. Burlington Ave. He anticipates the entire event to take about an hour.
Refreshments will be served.
“The whole goal of doing a meet and greet is just to visit with the community,” he said. “For starters, I just want to tell them about myself, why I came here, and there’s some different things the council would like to see.”
Metcalf started with the city of Hastings on Dec. 21, 2022.
He comes to Hastings from Rawlins, Wyoming, where he had served as city manager/CEO since 2020.
Metcalf has a bachelor of recreation management and youth leadership degree from Brigham Young University and a master of public administration degree, also from BYU.
While working on his master’s degree, Metcalf completed an internship with the city manager in Pleasant Grove, Utah, as well as internships working under an economic development director and community development director.
He went on to work as a management analyst and then senior budget and management analyst for the city of San Antonio.
He returned to his home state in 2013 and spent two years as assistant city manager and finance and human resources director in Roosevelt, Utah.
He then served five years as associate vice president for human resources at Uintah Basin Technical College in Roosevelt from 2015-20 before taking the post at Rawlins in 2020.
Hastings City Council members cited Metcalf’s prioritization of communication as one of his biggest attributes.
In addition to introducing himself, Metcalf will have a question-and-answer period and look for feedback on what methods of communication the public most would like to see from the public
“I’ll definitely give them a feel for the focuses we’re going to be working on, like this (town hall style meetings), like doing a lot of engagement with the public,” he said. “I wanted to give them a bunch of different ideas of communication pieces.”
Metcalf is willing to experiment with communication methods, trying to find methods that are popular in Hastings.
“Certain things I did in Rawlins might have worked better there than here or vice versa, but for the most part I think things that worked well there will probably work well here,” he said.
