Matt Schmitz brings a diverse professional background as a finalist for the Hastings city administrator position.
He interviewed with the city’s hiring committee on Thursday and also met with the Hastings Tribune.
Schmitz has been director of Community & Economic Development for the city of Lansing, Kansas, since 2018.
Schmitz, 42, has a master of public administration from the University of Kansas in Overland Park, Kansas; bachelor of science in business administration from Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kansas; and an associate of applied science-civil engineering technology degree from Johnson County Community College in Overland Park, Kansas.
He started out in drafting, working on subdivision, sanitary sewer design and storm system design. He’s worked on wastewater plants and power plants.
In his current role, he handles building permits, plans and inspections as well as economic development to attract businesses to the Lansing community.
He said it’s not uncommon for development services and economic development interests to conflict with each other.
“There’s some tension there sometimes, but that’s honestly part of the thing that keeps the job interesting, is figuring out how to work through that and figure out how to solve those problems,” he said.
Schmitz is the only one of the four finalists for the Hastings city administrator position to not have already served in that capacity.
He believes the education he has from the public administration degree, plus his direct experience working with planning commissions and city councils as a department head, can help him transition well into working as a city administrator.
“It’s going to be a transition, of course; every time you change jobs that’s a transition,” he said. “But I think the skills I’ve built in terms of being able to build relationships, be collaborative with people, build trust with boards — I think those things will definitely serve me well should I be selected for this role.”
Schmitz and his wife, Jamee, have three children: a 21-year-old; a sophomore in high school; and an eighth-grader.
His oldest child is considering a job in South Dakota, so if Schmitz and his family moved to Hastings, that would be a good fit.
Schmitz said his younger children are coming to terms with the possibility of a move.
As a department head, and potentially a city administrator, Schmitz said he has found communication to be key.
“There’s so many facets of communication that are critical,” he said. “It doesn’t matter whether it’s transparency or simply having a conversation with the mayor about what his vision for the city is, or any of the council for that matter, I think that communication is definitely a guiding principle for me and has been ever since I started working in municipal government. Without open, clear communication, nobody knows what the other person’s expectation is. It’s really hard to achieve success and it’s very low probability if you don’t understand what the other person’s expectations are.”
Schmitz was impressed with downtown Hastings.
“I drove through downtown, and I was amazed,” he said. “For a city of 25,000 people, it’s amazing the vibrancy of the downtown that’s here. I tried on the streets that I drove down to find a shop that didn’t have anything in it. There probably are, I just didn’t see them, but I couldn’t see any at all that didn’t have a business of some sort in them, which is amazing for a community this size.”
In looking at a potential new home for himself and his family, Schmitz wanted a community with a thriving downtown and with great potential for future growth.
“Both things are achieved here,” he said. “Hastings is in a very positive position.”
