Lou Leone’s winding career path has followed the highways of rural Illinois where he once drove a Coca-Cola delivery truck; the streets of Chicago where he drove for Budweiser; and even led him to the gates of Wrigley Field where he worked a summer in security for the Chicago Cubs.

He later worked as a patent litigation paralegal in Chicago and Denver; got introduced to the field of public finance as a board member for a neighborhood homeowners’ association; earned a master’s degree in public administration; and now is serving his third community as a city administrator.

0
0
0
0
0