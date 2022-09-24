Shawn Metcalf has worked in communities ranging from San Antonio, Texas, with a population of well more than 1 million people, to Roosevelt, Utah, population 7,000.
Along the way, he’s developed expertise in fields including local government finance and human resources — expertise he would like to put to use as the next Hastings city administrator.
Metcalf, 36, is among four finalists for the vacant city administrator post. He was in town Friday to interview with the city’s hiring committee and also met with the Hastings Tribune.
Metcalf, who grew up in Orem, Utah, currently is city manager/CEO for the city of Rawlins, Wyoming, where he has served since 2020.
He said he’s having a “great experience” working in Rawlins, which is in south central Wyoming.
But the Hastings opening caught his eye, he said, because he would like to progress in his career to work in a larger community. Rawlins’ 2020 population was 8,013.
While he’d never been to Hastings before, he said, he’s done his research, looked around the community on Friday, and is excited by the prospect of moving here with his family if he is hired for the city job.
“Hastings really has ‘hit all the boxes’ for me,” Metcalf said. “Hastings has a lot going for it. It’s a place where you can live, work and play.”
Metcalf and his wife have three children ages 9, 7 and 5, respectively.
He said if his family makes a move now, he and his wife would like it to be a community where they and their children can put down roots.
“I could definitely see myself being here for a very long time,” Metcalf said. “We want to be settled.”
He sees Hastings’ school systems and colleges, its hospital, its recreational opportunities, its diverse business base and its general well-kept appearance as being among its strengths.
Metcalf holds a bachelor of recreation management and youth leadership degree from Brigham Young University and a master of public administration degree, also from BYU.
While working on his master’s degree, he completed an internship with the city manager in Pleasant Grove, Utah, as well as internships working under an economic development director and community development director.
“That was the eye-opener for me of ‘what is it like to work in local government?’ ” he said of his time with the Pleasant Grove city manager.
He went on to work as a management analyst and then senior budget and management analyst for the city of San Antonio.
He returned to his home state in 2013 and spent two years as assistant city manager and finance and human resources director in Roosevelt, Utah.
He then served five years as associate vice president for human resources at Uintah Basin Technical College in Roosevelt from 2015-20.
He took a big step in his career in 2020 with the move to Rawlins. He said he has found his years of experience in both finance and human resources to be a big help to him in his city manager role.
“Finance is a huge part of my background,” Metcalf said, noting that he has studied Hastings’ city budget and would look forward to working for a city that already appears fiscally sound. “I love finance. It’s a really strong point for me.”
He described himself as “a servant leader, through and through.”
He said he has worked to build a “culture of trust” among city employees in Rawlins, and he believes his years of work in human resources would be important to him in his work in Hastings, as well, if he is hired.
“I also find that incredibly valuable in being able to manage a city, understanding how to take care of very difficult situations, to culture, to employee engagement, to building trust with employees and those sorts of things,” Metcalf said of his human resources experience.
Trust is essential for a community’s success, he said — and it needs to involve not only city employees, but community members and elected officials, as well, he said. In his role, he strives to lead by example and be worthy of others’ trust.
“I don’t think that there’s anything more important you can do for an organization than to have a high level of trust with each other,” he said
Metcalf said he believes in being honest and transparent with the public about city matters, enjoys engaging with local news media, and would look forward to getting involved in Hastings community activities.
He said he also believes in the importance of strategic planning and would like to be part of efforts to plan for the city’s future success, beginning with citizen satisfaction surveys.
“Magic starts to happen when you deliver the things the residents are really wanting,” he said. “That’s when things get really cool.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.