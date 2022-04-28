With about half of the 16th Street viaduct torn down, the city attorney said “the controversy has become moot” in paperwork filed in the city’s lawsuit challenging whether the decision to demolish the viaduct is subject to referendum.
Norman Sheets, Paul Dietze and Alton Jackson were the chief petitioners in a referendum petition calling for a special election to reverse the Hastings City Council’s decision to demolish the viaduct. The three are members of Hastings Citizens with a Voice, which collected 3,610 signatures for the issue.
City Attorney Clint Schukei filed a lawsuit March 2 in Adams County District Court challenging if the issue was subject to referendum based on Nebraska law.
J.L. Spray and Jacob Garbison, attorneys with Mattson Ricketts Law Firm in Lincoln, filed an answer and counterclaim March 18 on behalf of the Hastings Citizens with a Voice (Citizens) in the case.
Schukei filed an answer to the chief petitioners’ countersuit on April 18. In the filing, Schukei also presented two affirmative defenses: that the countersuit is barred by its failure to state a claim upon which relief can be granted; and that the controversy has become moot.
The answer denied most of the points raised in the Citizens’ counterclaim.
In its counterclaim, the Citizens claim both the Hastings City Council’s resolution that designated the viaduct a public safety matter and ordered its demolition and its approval of the demolition contract with United Contractors Inc. are “measures” as defined by state statute.
The city denies those assertions.
The city claims that the viaduct was designated as a public safety matter, and argues that the resolution isn’t subject to referendum because it relates to public safety.
The city says the contract to demolish the viaduct isn’t subject to referendum because state law exempts measures necessary to carry out contractual obligations.
Though the city claims the referendum fails to specify what measure would be reversed, the Citizens assert the petition speaks for itself.
The petition states, “The purpose of this referendum is to reverse the city council’s decision to demolish the old 281 viaduct.”
The city’s lawsuit also challenges the timeframe of the referendum petition.
The first referendum petition to reverse the council’s decision to demolish the viaduct was filed Jan. 28, 2020. The current one — a modified copy of the original — was filed Dec. 13, 2021, 46 days less than two full years.
Nebraska statute provides the same measure, either in form or in essential substance, may not be submitted more than once every two years.
With the first referendum petition, the group collected about 2,700 signatures and turned them into the city. After the petition signatures were delivered, the council reversed its decision to destroy the bridge instead of paying to have the signatures certified. The council’s reversal voided the resolution to demolish the bridge, which was the same outcome that would have occurred had the issue been put on the ballot and approved by voters.
In the counterclaim, the Citizens say Schukei and Hastings City Administrator Dave Ptak also told them that they would have input on the ballot language.
The city denied this claim, as well.
The council decided to put a bond issue on the 2020 ballot to rebuild the viaduct for a cost not to exceed $12.5 million.
On Nov. 3, 2020, voters narrowly rejected the bond issue.
Dietze, Jackson and Sheets filed an initiative petition on Nov. 4, 2020, to have the city do the repairs for $3.1 million.
Due in part to a resurgence of the novel coronavirus disease pandemic, Hastings Citizens with a Voice was unable to collect the necessary signatures to put the initiative on the ballot within the six months allowed by law.
The council voted Nov. 9, 2020, to designate the viaduct as a public safety matter due to its deterioration over time and that the immediate preservation of public safety is an urgent measure requiring the viaduct to be demolished.
