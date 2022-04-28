Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm late. A few storms may be severe. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm late. A few storms may be severe. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.