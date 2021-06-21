The expenditure not to exceed $200,000 for the temporary move of City Building employees to the North Denver Station may be a moot point, at least for now.
Hastings City Council members discussed the expenditure item during their work session on Monday.
When an item to approve the expenditure came up on the agenda at the June 14 regular council meeting, Councilman Chuck Rosenberg promptly moved to delay consideration of the measure until the June 28 meeting and add discussion of the matter to the council’s June 21 work session agenda.
The city recently introduced negative pressure into the City Building basement, which is pulling fresh air through. City Administrator Dave Ptak said that dropped radon levels from 25 pCi/L to .09. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recommendation is 4 pCi/L.
No asbestos was detected in the basement or on the first or second floor.
“Again, the negative air pressure has had a remarkable effect on the air quality in those two areas,” he said.
Mold in the building was tested Monday. Results from that expected in about 10 days.
“Those were the three elements that were present that caused us to be concerned about having employees in city hall,” Ptak said. “Two of the three are basically non-issues at this time. It’s not a permanent fix. It’s a temporary fix. We still have other things that could in fact impact that.”
The work session marked the second council meeting at the Hastings Public Library. Council chambers in the City Building have been unavailable for use during the investigation of renovation options for the structure.
Council members expressed a desire during the work session to return meetings to the City Building.
Any change in meeting location would have to wait until at least the council’s first meeting in July to accommodate open meetings laws and newspaper advertising deadlines.
That timeframe also works well with when the city should receive the results of the mold test.
Department heads present expressed concerns about security and requested the council not move until results of the mold test are received.
City Clerk Kim Jacobitz said while it is not a tremendous undertaking setting up meetings at the library conference room, it does take time away from other tasks.
She requested that the city not continually move meeting locations.
Ptak said right now the mold is the issue.
“Drying out as best we can and cleaning what mold is most needed to be cleaned is probably the thing we need to do,” he said. “Is it going to be free? No. Some of it we could probably do ourselves. Some it we’ll probably have to have a firm come in and do that for us. There’s going to be a cost to that, but it’s not going to be a huge amount to do it.”
Also during their work session, council members discussed a city purchasing ordinance and restricting trucks on portions of city streets.
How to handle American Rescue Plan Act funding was on the agenda, but council members voted 8-0 to table that discussion because Michele Bever, executive director of the South Heartland District Health Department, was to discuss that with the council, but she had a scheduling conflict.
