The city of Hastings late Wednesday afternoon released the results of a recent survey of residents concerning current and future needs for a city hall facility.
The survey, which was launched March 7, drew a total of 530 online responses and 66 paper responses. Online responses were accepted through March 22, and paper responses were accepted through March 24.
The survey response summary, which includes participants’ many written answers to various questions, now is available for public inspection at www.cityofhastings.org. The summary can be reached by clicking on the “latest news” link at the top of the homepage.
Survey results will be reviewed by a special committee examining city office issues, then discussed at the Hastings City Council work session April 17. No decisions will be made at that time, however.
In February, new City Administrator Shawn Metcalf convened the ad hoc committee of city employees and community members to study the condition of the City Building at 220 N. Hastings Ave., and present options to the City Council for repair, renovation or replacement of the structure.
The building currently has various problems, including roof and foundation issues, mold, and other real or potential environmental health challenges.
Public tours and town hall meetings focused on the building’s future were conducted March 4 and 6. Then, at the March 13 council meeting, Metcalf announced plans to temporarily relocate employees who work in the building to other facilities, citing the health and safety concerns.
As of Wednesday, Metcalf was expecting all City Building employees to be temporarily relocated within two months.
While participants in the recent town hall meetings expressed strong support for keeping city offices downtown and repairing or renovating the current building, the survey was available to all residents, who expressed a mix of opinions about retaining the current City Building; relocating its functions to North Denver Station (Hastings Utilities headquarters), 1228 N. Denver Ave., or another location; or possibly building a new facility.
The city said a “small handful” of inappropriate comments were redacted from the 38-page survey summary.
“I’m impressed with the amount of people who took this survey over the course of two weeks,” Metcalf said in a news release Wednesday. “I’m grateful that our residents shared their thoughts and opinions with us about City Hall. Seeing their comments and feedback solidified answers to many questions I had. In the spirit of full transparency, the survey results, including comments, are now available for public consumption.”
Survey respondents were of varying ages, with 26.4% ages 35-49, 28.76% ages 50-64 and 27.24% ages 65 and older.
Of the 596 total respondents, 15 were city employees who work at the City Building, and another 146 were city employees who work at other locations.
Of all respondents, 54.53% said the location of a city hall is very important or somewhat important to them. The rest said the location is either “not so important” or “not at all important.”
Preliminary estimates from architects have indicated that either remodeling the City Building or relocating its offices to North Denver Station may cost $9 million. Those estimates are based purely on square footage, however. The City Building is about 22,000 square feet in size.
In Wednesday’s news release, the city said architects currently are working up some lower-cost options for the ad hoc committee to consider, but that their information probably won’t be available until May or June.
The committee is expected to wait for that information before deciding what final recommendation to make to the City Council.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.