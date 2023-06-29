Citizens voiced concerns about the fate of the Hastings City Building Thursday evening during a town hall meeting at the Hastings College Barrett Alumni Center.
Focusing on Hastings’ Fourth Ward, City Council members Matt Fong and Shawn Hartmann answered questions and listened to comments from the public. About 95 people attended the meeting, which lasted about an hour and 45 minutes.
One of the most robust topics addressed was the City Building at 220 N. Hastings Ave.
The City Building, which has housed municipal offices since 1984, has been vacated amid concerns about damage caused by a leaking roof and leaking foundation. Mold growing in the ductwork is a key worry.
The City Council is discussing whether to repair or renovate the 1963 stone building; demolish it and replace it on the site with a new, single-story building; or relocate municipal functions to existing unused space at Hastings Utilities headquarters, 1228 N. Denver Ave.
Fong and Hartmann said they wanted to gather feedback from the community about the decision.
While an ad hoc committee has recommended demolishing the building and replacing it with a new structure, Fong said that is just one piece of the information the council will use to make its decision about the future of the city hall.
“We’re also in the process of evaluating the information that was brought to us,” he said. “That’s part of the reason we are here today. We want to be able to make the right decision.”
Asked about his personal preference about razing the building, Hartmann said he has been talking to community members from a variety of wards to get more feedback.
“I represent you guys, I don’t represent my own opinion,” he said.
Asked about allowing citizens to vote on the fate of the building, both council members said they expect the council to decide the matter.
While he can see the perspective of having a vote, Fong said, the council isn’t legally bound to do so.
“It does fall within the jurisdiction of City Council,” he said. “In my personal opinion, we would have the council decide that.”
Hartmann agreed that the council is likely to vote on the issue in the future.
“You guys elected us to make these decisions,” he said. “We’re doing what we’ve been elected to do.”
If citizens feel strongly that the wrong decision is made, Hartmann said, there is a petition process in place to contest the result that has been successful in the past.
While the fate of the city hall is considered, employees have been moved out of the building. Public meetings, such as those of the City Council, Planning Commission and Utility Board, will be moved temporarily to the Hastings Public Library, 314 N. Denver Ave., until renovations at the Hastings Municipal Airport Terminal building, 3106 W. 12th St., are finished so meetings can be conducted there.
Hartmann, who sits on the Airport Authority Board, said the terminal renovations are about a month-and-a-half away from completion.
“With any luck, we’ll only have to have a couple meetings at the library,” he said. “They’ve done a lot of renovations out there (at the airport), and it looks good.”
Citizens also expressed concerns about potential bias of the ad hoc committee members, a lack of trust in city officials, and safety concerns for the proposed new building lacking a basement in case of tornado.
Other topics covered included the addition of a gazebo at Heartwell Park, the status of the lazy river at the Hastings Aquacourt, road resurfacing at Parkview Cemetery, the development of a strategic plan for the city, and other projects around the Fourth Ward.
The city of Hastings and the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce organized the town hall meeting. It’s the second in a series of ward meetings that began April 27 in the First Ward.
A town hall meeting for constituents of Ward 3 is being planned for around August.
