City officials are asking a judge to declare the referendum petition submitted by a group seeking to save the 16th Street viaduct exceeds the scope of the referendum power allowed under Nebraska statute.
Hastings Citizens with a Voice collected 3,610 signatures for a referendum to secure a special election to decide whether to reverse the Hastings City Council’s decision to demolish the 86-year-old bridge.
The city filed a lawsuit in Adams County District Court Wednesday, the day after the council approved a resolution requesting that the Adams County Election Commissioner verify the signatures on the petitions, as required by statute. Such a resolution can’t be approved without a council meeting.
The city’s lawsuit couldn’t be filed under the statute until petitioners had all of the signatures collected and submitted.
The window for challenging begins with the turning in of the referendum petition, which Hastings Citizens with a Voice members did on Feb. 17. The window remains open until the city gets notification from the election commissioner that the requisite number of valid signatures have been obtained.
Because the city’s lawsuit was filed within that window, the city won’t be required to hold the election until a final decision has been rendered by the district court.
“The court doesn’t want to decide controversies which really aren’t existing, and the controversy’s never going to exist if you don’t turn it in,” City Attorney Clint Schukei said. “The statute, if you would read it, it’s pretty clear as far as the orderly progression of the way things need to proceed. I feel sorry for (the petitioners) in one way that they worked so hard to get all those signatures when in fact there is some real question in my mind about whether or not there is anything that is referendum-able.”
In a Jan. 19 letter sent to Paul Dietze, president of Hastings Citizens with a Voice, City Administrator Dave Ptak wrote that the city has a legal right to challenge the referendum in court.
City officials know this action will be controversial within the community.
“I’m sure it’s going to create some really interesting ripples in the pond,” Ptak said. “This is the only way, legally, we had to challenge whether it was referendum-able or not. We haven’t gone out of our way in any way, shape or form to do anything other than we told them this was a possibility. We’re just asking the court to determine whether or not it is referendum-able.”
Alton Jackson, one of the chief petitioners on the referendum, said he was disappointed by the city’s decision to file a lawsuit to try to stop the special election.
“I figured this was going to happen,” he said. “After all that we’ve gone through — and had to start over for the third time — we expected they would take us to court.”
He didn’t want to speak to the specifics of the case without consulting an attorney, but said Hastings Citizens with a Voice is dedicated to saving the viaduct.
“The reason we’ve been so persistent is we are speaking for the majority of Hastings citizens,” he said.
The city’s lawsuit asks for declaratory judgment determining the referendum petition should not be placed on a special election ballot because it exceeds the scope of the referendum power outlined in state law.
In the lawsuit, Schukei argues the referendum petition fails to specify what measure is sought to be reversed.
The petition states, “The purpose of this referendum is to reverse the city council’s decision to demolish the old 281 viaduct.”
Schukei wrote that could refer to Resolution No. 2020-26, which designated the viaduct a public safety matter and ordered its demolition. If that’s the case, he argues that resolution isn’t subject to referendum because it relates to public safety.
Nebraska statutes provide measures that can’t be subject to referendum include measures relating to the immediate preservation of the public peace, health or safety that have been designated as urgent measures by unanimous vote of those present and voting of the governing body of the municipality and approved by its chief executive officer.
Resolution No. 2020-26 was unanimously approved by the council on on Nov. 9, 2020.
If the referendum is meant to target the contract the council awarded for the demolition of the viaduct, Schukei argues that isn’t valid.
On Dec. 13, 2021, the council approved awarding the contract to demolish the 16th Street viaduct to United Contractors Inc. of Johnston, Iowa, who was the low bidder with a bid of $1,316,473.
By state law, measures necessary to carry out contractual obligations aren’t subject to referendum.
Another issue with the referendum petition is the timeframe, the lawsuit claims.
Nebraska statute provides the same measure, either in form or in essential substance, can’t be submitted more than once every two years.
The previous referendum petition to reverse the council’s decision to demolish the viaduct was filed Jan. 28, 2020. The current one — a modified copy of the original — was filed Dec. 13, 2021, 46 days less than two full years later.
With the first referendum petition, the group collected about 2,700 signatures and turned them into the city. After the petition signatures were delivered, the council reversed its decision to destroy the bridge instead of paying to have the signatures certified. The council’s reversal rendered the referendum moot because it ended with the same outcome that would have been achieved had the issue been put on the ballot and approved by voters.
“What the court does with that we’ll have to see,” Ptak said. “Whether it voids the whole thing, because now they’ve had a second attempt and if you apply that law they’d have to wait two years if they throw this one out before they could try it again.”
After reversing its initial decision to tear down the bridge, the council decided to put a bond issue on the 2020 general election ballot to repair the viaduct. By 50 ballots, voters narrowly rejected an initiative to “rebuild” the viaduct for a cost not to exceed $12.5 million on Nov. 3, 2020. (The council selected the verb “rebuild” for the ballot language as a substitute for the verb “repair,” citing the extensive nature of the work that was deemed necessary.)
On Nov. 4, 2020, Dietze, Jackson and Norman Sheets filed an initiative petition to have the city perform the repair outlined in an engineering report completed by Olsson for $3.1 million. Olsson later retracted that estimate. Due in part to the pandemic, circulators didn’t obtain the necessary signatures to put the issue to a vote within the six months allowed by law.
Asked whether the first referendum petition would count against the petitioners since it was withdrawn to save the city money, Ptak said the city needs to allege every aspect it wants the court to consider.
“Our job as lawyers is to present the court with what we believe are reasons the court could find in our favor,” said Ptak, who served as city attorney before being promoted to city administrator in 2019. “That might not be one the court would buy; I don’t know. That’s up to the judge to decide. I think we have some stronger ones than just that.”
In the meantime, the city continues with demolition plans.
Ptak said a pre-construction meeting is scheduled for early next week and the contractor is expected to start demolition shortly thereafter.
According to the bidding instructions, the project must be substantially completed by Sept. 1. Substantial completion is defined as completion of storm sewer, inlets, grading, viaduct removal and paving.
Final completion must be accomplished by Oct. 1. Final completion includes incidental work consisting of final grading, landscaping and seeding.
