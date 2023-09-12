While the city of Hastings’ proposed 2023-24 budget got an initial vote of approval from the City Council Monday, the budget and several associated measures each will require two additional affirmative votes to become law.

Gathered Monday at the Hastings Public Library, council members voted 5-3 to approve Ordinance No. 4745, the city’s annual appropriation bill covering all municipal operations including Hastings Utilities.

