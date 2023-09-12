While the city of Hastings’ proposed 2023-24 budget got an initial vote of approval from the City Council Monday, the budget and several associated measures each will require two additional affirmative votes to become law.
Gathered Monday at the Hastings Public Library, council members voted 5-3 to approve Ordinance No. 4745, the city’s annual appropriation bill covering all municipal operations including Hastings Utilities.
While the proposed ordinance received enough votes for first-round approval, a subsequent motion to suspend the rules and approve the measure on second and final (third) reading attracted the same 5-3 tally.
Because a motion to suspend the rules required a supermajority of at least six “yes” votes for approval, however, the 5-3 vote was insufficient, and the motion failed. That means the council must take two additional affirmative votes by the end of this month to meet the Sept. 30 deadline from the state of Nebraska for municipalities to submit their approved budgets.
The new fiscal year begins Oct. 1.
Council members Jeniffer Beahm, Butch Eley, Joy Huffaker, Shawn Hartmann and Matt Fong cast the votes in favor of approving the budget and suspending the rules Monday. Councilmen Steve Huntley, Brad Consbruck and Marc Rowan dissented on both scores.
Three additional proposed ordinances affecting the Hastings Utilities budget also passed on first reading by a 5-3 tally Monday, but will need second- and third-reading approval because motions to suspend the rules failed by identical 5-3 votes — with Huntley, Consbruck and Rowan again the dissenters. The proposed ordinances raise rates for electrical service to generate a total of 4% more revenue; for natural gas service to generate 6.3% more revenue; and for water service to generate 5% more revenue, respectively.
A fourth proposed ordinance, which would adjust the rate rider for HU customers receiving electricity from the Hastings Community Solar Farm, passed 6-2, with Huntley and Consbruck dissenting. Rowan then joined Huntley and Consbruck in voting against suspending the rules, however — so second and third readings will be required for that measure, as well.
Maintenance plans in focus
Monday’s special budget meeting, which was followed directly by the council’s first regular meeting of September, included the public hearing on the city’s proposed program of service and annual operating budget.
The general city budget and the budget for Hastings Utilities both were prepared by the city Finance Department in collaboration with City Administrator Shawn Metcalf, Manager of Utilities Kevin Johnson, and the various department heads.
Both budgets, which were rolled together into one ordinance, were balanced as presented.
Several local residents testified in opposition to the budget proposal, with several expressing concern about the increased tax bills residents are facing as property valuations increase, utility rates rise, and inflation raises the price for taxable goods.
The Adams County Assessor’s Office recently certified an 8.3% year-over-year increase in the city’s total assessed taxable valuation for 2023. And although the city’s proposed budget would leave the property tax levy rate unchanged at 42.43 cents per $100 assessed valuation, that tax rate would generate 8% more total revenue to support the city’s 2023-24 budget than it did to support the 2022-23 budget — including 9.4% more revenue for the city’s general fund.
“The city should reduce the levy (rate) since there is now a property valuation advantage,” said Peg Wallace of 2825 N. Columbine Ave., who was one of several speakers to question plans for a new city building maintenance department. “It would be unfair to keep the levy (rate) the same.”
The proposed budget calls for a dedicated building maintenance department that would include two to three new employees, plus three existing city employees, to watch over municipal buildings, perform or arrange for needed maintenance work, and develop lists of needed future projects for budget planning purposes.
Metcalf, who became city administrator in December 2022, has said establishing the new department would help ensure maintenance needs aren’t overlooked in the future, leading to the need for extensive renovations such as those now being considered for the City Building, 220 N. Hastings Ave.
“The city needs to buckle down a little and make sure jobs are being done correctly and are being done as efficiently as possible and to the best of our ability,” said Curtis Johnson of 926 S. St. Joseph Ave., in questioning plans for a new maintenance department.
The city should be able to cover maintenance needs adequately with existing staff, Johnson said.
Wallace said that although deterioration of the now-demolished 16th Street viaduct and the City Building are invoked when the idea of a city building maintenance department is discussed, she believes problems for both of those structures were the result of willful neglect.
“Yes, there has been clamoring about city property maintenance, but maintenance concerns and complaints were and are almost exclusively about the City Building and the 16th Street overpass, which were not maintained for many, many years,” she testified to the council. “City officials had the knowledge but took no action to fix them. It’s still a secret as to why.”
With inflation continuing to drive up prices for most goods and services, speakers said, the city needs to find ways to cut spending while also dealing with the effects of inflation on its own operational costs.
Huntley echoed that idea, saying he’s not against better maintenance for city facilities, but that in the current economic environment he would rather see existing city employees take the lead in that area.
“My concern is we keep expanding government in a time when the economy is contracting, taxes are high, interest rates are high, and they keep talking that they are going higher,” Huntley said. “I’m a firm believer that maybe we need to do more with less.”
The city currently has just three employees in dedicated maintenance positions: one assigned to the Hastings Museum, one who is based at the City Auditorium, and one who works for Hastings Utilities. The proposed new employees would include a maintenance manager and one new worker, with the possibility of hiring a second worker if necessary. Personnel costs for the entire department of up to six employees would be a little less than $600,000, but three of those employees are on the payroll already.
Eley, who is the council vice president, said the new department is needed to nip problems in the bud even at a facility like the library, which was renovated from top to bottom just a few years ago.
“We don’t have a maintenance department, which is why things go bad,” he said. “I applaud Shawn (Metcalf) for getting this together because it’s something we really, really need.”
Fong, the council president, agreed, saying having a building maintenance department will allow other department heads to spend more time doing the parts of their job in which they have expertise, and in the long run should save the city money.
“I see incredible value in having a maintenance team,” he said.
Mayor Corey Stutte expressed support for the proposed maintenance department, as well, saying the idea has been discussed for a number of years and that it would make upkeep efforts more effective.
“I personally think that the maintenance department is very well needed,” he said. “We’ve seen a lot of the issues creep up over the past several years. It’s important to the community, I think, that we be able to take care of our buildings, and that’s why we’re looking forward to having this in place.”
Consbruck and Rowan said the city needs to be respectful of taxpayers’ current financial challenges, especially as they face inflation and escalating property valuations. Rowan called for a “good faith” effort to help the community by reining in municipal spending.
“I think the maintenance department is a little bit overboard,” Rowan said.
Besides the two to three new employees proposed for the building maintenance department, the city is proposing to add the equivalent of 1.5 full-time employees in the new year’s budget.
The one full-time position would be for an assistant city administrator, who in the future might find oversight of the building maintenance department among his or her various responsibilities, Metcalf has said.
Council members on Monday expressing varying views on creating that new position.
The Hastings Utilities budget calls for no new positions.
The council on Monday voted 8-0 to approve all other budget-related measures, including the 2023-24 salary schedule; wage addenda for the firefighters’ and police officers’ collective bargaining agreements; and the annual fee resolution.
The council also voted to approve a $30,000 contribution to the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce and a $175,000 contribution to the Hastings Economic Development Corp. As usual, the money for those contributions will come from Hastings Utilities.
Metcalf and Stutte will represent the city on Thursday at a joint public hearing for Adams County taxing entities concerning their property tax requests. That meeting begins 7 p.m. at the Hastings High School auditorium, 1100 W. 14th St.
The council and mayor will gather next for their September work session 5:30 p.m. Sept. 18 and then for their second regular September meeting at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.