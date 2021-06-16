Hastings Museum is moving ahead with plans to correct drainage problems, rework the approach to its front entrance and establish an outdoor classroom.
The Hastings City Council on Monday approved two separate contracts for the work totaling $222,085.
The first contract, for $179,285, went to Philip Carkoski Construction & Trenching Inc. of Loup City. It covers removal and replacement of the museum’s existing front patio and sidewalk, plus dirtwork, installation of 8-inch storm sewer line, installation of emergency lighting and lighting controls, and replacement of sod.
Carkoski’s work may begin this summer, according to a memorandum from Tara Ogren of the City Engineering Department to Museum Director Becky Matticks that was included in packet materials for Monday’s council meeting.
The contract calls for Carkoski’s work to be completed no later than Dec. 15. The sod must be laid by Oct. 15.
The second contract, worth $42,800, went to On Point Construction Management of Kearney. It covers design and construction of an outdoor classroom pergola with electrical service, plus fencing, a gate and classroom surfacing. Installation may begin this fall and must be complete no later than May 31, 2022.
Both Carkoski and On Point were the low bidders for their respective portions of the project.
In a Hastings Tribune article in January, Matticks explained that the museum is planning to overhaul the space on the west side of the museum as a way to fix a leak that takes water from around the front doors down into the classroom below, known as the Brooking Room.
The outdoor classroom has been identified for some time as a feature that would be beneficial for the museum.
A charitable trust has helped with initial funding and grant matches. In January, the Adams County Board of Commissioners accepted a recommendation from the Adams County Convention & Visitors Bureau to approve a $25,000 improvement fund grant for the project.
The City Council met Monday on the second floor of the Hastings Public Library, and will continue to meet there for the time being while structural and environmental problems at the City Building are addressed.
In other business, the council:
- Voted 6-0 to approve the route of the Kool-Aid Classic Bicycle Tour planned for Aug. 14.
- Approved a work order to provide equipment and infrastructure to read Hastings Utilities ERT electric meters automatically and begin conversion to a complete AMI system. Estimated total cost is $796,574.
- Approved a work order to install new 2-inch medium-pressure gas main on Laux Drive between 31st and 33rd streets. Estimated cost: $62,727.
- Approved a work order to install additional lights by the Hastings Municipal Airport along 12th Street west of Marian Road. Estimated cost: $15,159.
- Approved a work order to remove pole-mount transformers and install a padmount transformer to serve Hastings Utilities Well No. 9, south of E Street, east of New York Avenue and west of Lincoln Elementary School. Estimated cost: $33,855.
- Approved a work order to upgrade single-phase underground electric lines and padmount transformers that serve the Hastings Municipal Airport along 12th Street west of Marian Road. Estimated cost: $76,911.
- Approved a work order to install new single-phase underground electric service and street light ducts on the eastern lots at 33rd and East Laux Drive. The new infrastructure is to serve a new residential development in the Trail Ridge Addition Subdivision. Estimated cost: $52,017.
- Approved a work order to install a three-phase underground line and padmount transformer to serve a new, three-unit commercial building on Osborne Drive East south of 31st Street. The new building at 3016 Osborne Drive East will include a Starbucks coffee shop and two other commercial spaces. Estimated cost: $21,712.
- Conducted a public hearing, then voted 6-0 to approve a request by First Presbyterian Church for a conditional use permit to allow for assemblies inside and food trucks outside its PEACE Center, the old Hastings Junior High Manual Arts Building at 715 W. Seventh St. The property is zoned R-1 Single Family Residential.
- Conducted a public hearing, then voted 6-0 to approve on first, second and final reading a request for rezoning of remaining unplatted property southeast of the Cimarron Meadows 9th Addition, east of Cimarron Meadows 7th Addition, north of Cimarron Meadows Subdivision No. 4, and west of Fishermen Lane from CP-3 Commercial Business Planned District to R-1 Urban Single Family Residential.
- Conducted a public hearing, then voted 6-0 on first, second and final reading to approve Ordinance No. 4667 amending city code regulations related to easements for privately owned solar conversion systems. The change clarifies that owners of such systems are required to obtain a solar access easement from neighbors to prevent shading only if the systems are ground-mounted and not if they are roof-mounted.
- Conducted a public hearing, then voted 6-0 to approve on first, second and final reading an amendment to the city’s Comprehensive Land Use Map changing the designated land use from urban residential to mixed use-neighborhood, public/semi-pulbic and employment/industrial for an area bounded by Second Street, the BNSF Railway tracks, Chestnut Avenue and Marian Road.
- Voted 6-0 to approve a contract with Carmichael Construction LLC of Hastings for construction of a new, three-sided, 40-by-120-foot storage building at the Solid Waste Facility. Contract amount is $110,200. Jack Newlun, city solid waste superintendent, said the building would be used to shelter parked vehicles and equipment. Carmichael gave the low bid.
- Voted 6-0 to approve on first, second and final reading Ordinance No. 4669 authorizing the sale of city-owned property at 702 S. Chicago Ave. to Hastings Area Habitat for Humanity for $11,011.01. The sale is set to close Aug. 1. City Attorney Clint Schukei said Habitat for Humanity was the high bidder for the property, which passed into city ownership after the city had to demolish a dilapidated house there.
- Voted 6-0 to approve Resolution No. 2021-29 requesting assistance from the South Central Economic Development District in completing a Community Development Block grant application for building a 9,500-square-foot addition to the Hastings Community Center, Third Street and Chestnut Avenue. The building, formerly known as the Hastings National Guard Armory, houses the city Parks and Recreation Department offices, public recreation facilities and the Golden Friendship Center.
- Voted 6-0 to approve a supplemental agreement with the Nebraska Department of Transportation allowing the city to pay its share of the cost of improvements to U.S. Highway 6 and U.S. Highway 34 over two fiscal years instead of all in one year. Each of the two city payments will amount to just under $1.18 million.
Recognized the following employee service anniversaries for June: Paul Weber, police sergeant, 40 years; Benjamin Erie, fire lieutenant, 15 years; Jacob Frerichs, information technology network engineer, five years; John Reining, street maintenance worker, five years; James Barron, police officer, five years; Jadyn Dawe, police officer, five years; Sabra Ditter, police officer, five years; Nathan Hanson, police officer, five years.
