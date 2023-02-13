p06-01-22SODbsbSpearfish6.jpg (copy)
Hastings Sodbusters baserunner Teagan Tamiya beats the throw to home plate against Spearfish Sasquatch catcher Davis Carr in this file photo from May 31, 2022, at Duncan Field. The Sodbusters have been granted a fresh, three-year lease to play their home games at Duncan.

 Amy Roh/Tribune

The Hastings Sodbusters baseball organization has secured the use of Duncan Field as its home venue for the next three seasons following action Monday by the Hastings City Council.

Gathered at the City Building for their first regular meeting in February, council members voted 8-0 to approve a fresh, three-year lease with the Sodbusters to cover the 2023, 2024 and 2025 seasons.

