In this file photo made Dec. 4, 2022, antique airplanes are housed at a hangar at Hastings Municipal Airport. With indoor aircraft parking space in high demand, the Hastings City Council has approved a set of rules to be followed in future construction of new, private hangars on airport property.

 Amy Roh/Tribune

Private parties interested in building their own hangars at the Hastings Municipal Airport will have a uniform set of requirements to consider following action Monday by the Hastings City Council.

Gathered at the City Building for their first regular April meeting, council members voted 7-0 to approve Resolution No. 2023-12, which includes the requirements for a private hangar at the airport north of 12th Street and west of Marian Road.

