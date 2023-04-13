Private parties interested in building their own hangars at the Hastings Municipal Airport will have a uniform set of requirements to consider following action Monday by the Hastings City Council.
Gathered at the City Building for their first regular April meeting, council members voted 7-0 to approve Resolution No. 2023-12, which includes the requirements for a private hangar at the airport north of 12th Street and west of Marian Road.
Councilwoman Joy Huffaker didn’t attend Monday’s meeting.
According to information from Airport Manager Matt Kuhr, the airport has received an inquiry from a local pilot interested in building a private hangar on airport land to be leased from the city.
The airport has made a similar arrangement in the past with Meyers Aerial Spraying Service, but the city has no formal policy in place to govern such transactions, Kuhr said in written comments that were part of Monday’s council packet.
The Airport Advisory Board unanimously favored developing a policy and did so with input from the city’s chief building official. Kuhr said the advisory board then voted 5-0 to recommend council approval of its policy document.
Construction of private hangars at the airport would help address the current lack of available space there, Kuhr wrote — and it’s a fairly common occurrence at other airports.
Currently, all hangars at the Hastings airport are full, and airport officials have a waiting list for owners of other aircraft hoping to find a spot.
Private hangars will be required to follow the Airport Layout Plan and comply with any applicable city building codes. The airport manager is to vet all development inquiries and adhere to the new requirements in addressing them.
According to the council resolution approved Monday, the leasing procedure would begin with the city putting certain plots of ground at the airport up for private lease and notifying local pilots of their availability.
Potential hangar builders would need to notify airport management of their intent to lease the ground and show financial ability to complete the project — namely, 30% of the construction cost in cash or equivalents.
Leases of the land would be granted on a first-come, first-served basis, and hangar construction would need to be completed within 24 months.
Developers would lease the land underneath their hangar for up to 50 years. At the end of the lease period, the owner would need to remove the hangar and restore the land to its original state, or else negotiate the sale of the hangar to another party. The city would have first right of refusal to purchase the structure.
Hangar owners would be allowed to sublet their buildings to a third party with express written consent from the city. All aeronautical use criteria would need to be adhered to, and the sublease could not adversely affect the airport. Owners and renters of the private hangars would be responsible for their own utility costs.
Owners and tenants using private hangars would need to carry typical aviation insurance and would need to use the structures for aviation purposes at all times — meaning the hangars would house airworthy aircraft inspected within the past 12 months. The aircraft would need to be able to be pulled out of the hangar without non-aeronautical items blocking the way.
As long as the hangars stored qualifying aircraft, other personal items could be stored there, also, as allowed by airport rules and municipal codes. The hangars could not be used as residences.
In his own written comments to the council recommending approval of Monday’s resolution, City Administrator Shawn Metcalf stated that ensuring the leasing process would be fair was of paramount concern.
“There are certain spots at the airport that are more desirable locations than others, hence the need to provide a fair process,” Metcalf wrote.
He stated that he had recommended the Airport Advisory Board work up its list of requirements, and that he is on board with the concept of new hangars being constructed privately.
“It’s in the best interest of the city to allow developers the ability to build these hangars instead of the city building them and renting them out because the city is behind in its own building maintenance,” Metcalf wrote. “We need to take care of current buildings before considering new builds. Additionally, when a private developer has their own hangar, they have more ownership and skin in the game to keep them well kept.”
City Councilman Shawn Hartmann, the council’s liaison to the Airport Advisory Board, complimented the members on their thoroughness and diligence in developing the hangar policy.
“These guys have vetted this really, really well,” Hartmann said.
Current advisory board members are Kuhr, Phil Beda, Aaron Schardt, Brent Hoops and Jason Haase.
In other business Monday, the council:
- Conducted a public hearing, then voted 7-0 to approve an application from Hublocsters LLC, doing business as Back Alley Bakery, for a Class C liquor license for the business premises at 609 W. Second St., and 7-0 to approve the manager application of Kerry-Anne Block in connection with that license.
- Conducted a public hearing, then voted 7-0 to approve Ordinance No. 4731 rezoning 901 S. Lincoln Ave., from an R-1 urban single-family residential district to an R-2 mixed-density neighborhood district. Applicants Bryce and Stephanie Anderson plan to clear a single-family residence and garage from the property and build duplexes there.
- Voted 7-0 to approve a final plat for the Brickhouse Subdivision, which covers several parcels of land north of H Street between Burlington and Lincoln avenues. Applicants Douglas and Tamra Ruhter are converting eight existing lots into three new lots for more effective use of the property.
- Voted 7-0 to approve Resolution No. 2023-11 giving advance notice to the Nebraska Department Transportation that the city intends to conduct the Half Hastings Races June 3, requiring the temporary closure of a portion of the state highway system in town.
- Voted 7-0 to approve the appointment of Jamey Hamburger to the Hastings Museum board of directors for a four-year term to expire April 1, 2027. Hamburger replaces Mark Funkey.
- Voted 6-0-1 to approve the consent agenda, with Councilman Marc Rowan abstaining. Consent agenda items of note included approving a request from No Coast Brewing LLC, doing business as First Street Brewing Co., for permission to use St. Joseph Avenue between First Street and the alley north for a special event on Aug. 12; and approving a request from Mary Lanning Healthcare for permission to use city streets for the Mary Lanning Fun Run June 10.
