The city of Hastings can move ahead with an expansion of its solar farm following a 6-2 vote by the City Council Monday.
Assembled at the City Building for their second regular April meeting, council members approved a contract for the expansion project with GenPro Energy Solutions of Piedmont, South Dakota.
The contract amount is $8,413,259. Hastings Utilities officials expect the federal government to rebate 30% to 50% of that total to the city by 2024-25 under a renewable-energy production incentive program written into the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.
Councilmen Marc Rowan and Steve Huntley cast the dissenting votes Monday after both raised questions about the location of the proposed expansion on Hastings Municipal Airport property.
The expansion, referred to as phase 2 of the Hastings Solar Farm, will cover 23 acres adjacent to the existing 11-acre solar array.
The expansion will represent 4.63 megawatts of alternating-current electrical production capacity, adding to the 1.5 MW provided by the original array, which went into service in 2019.
The panels will move automatically to “follow” the sun throughout the day.
The solar farm is north of West 12th Street and east of Highland Road northwest of the airport facilities. It is part of the airport property, but isn’t needed for airport operations and apparently won’t be needed in the future.
Derek Zeisler, director of energy supply and production for Hastings Utilities, said the entire area in question was vetted by the Federal Aviation Administration before Phase 1 was built, and was found to be appropriate for development as a solar farm.
Zeisler said development options are limited for the 23-acre area now to be covered with solar panels — currently a hayfield — given FAA restrictions on structures in the vicinity of airports.
“Airports are becoming a nice location for the solar (farms) because they don’t reflect and they are providing land that’s not very usable for other things,” Zeisler said. “You’re not going to be able to build a one- or two-story building right next to an airport.”
Huntley wondered if sites other than the airport, including the sites of old landfills around Hastings, had been considered for use, given that they, too, have limited development potential. Zeisler said multiple locations had been considered.
Huntley questioned whether building the solar farm on the airport property would limit the potential for airport expansion at a time when the airport is seeing increased traffic.
“I’m not sure if I like the location,” Huntley said of the solar farm expansion site.
Huntley wondered how much rental revenue the city would be giving up if it quit leasing the hay ground to a farmer. But Zeisler said the land in question also holds monitoring wells that are part of the city’s ongoing Aquifer Storage and Restoration project for groundwater nitrate remediation, and the city actually would see benefits from taking the land out of agricultural production.
Rowan asked questions in a vein similar to Huntley’s, wondering if enlarging the solar farm on the airport property might cost the city an opportunity for airport expansion for the sake of solar production with a limited lifespan.
In response, Mayor Corey Stutte noted that the airport layout plan now on the books for the Hastings Municipal Airport already provides a tract for industrial development just west of Terminal Drive.
“There’s already an industrial tract that’s there and available,” Stutte said. “It has not been built on. There has been interest in the past on some of that property, but we do have that available.”
GenPro also built Phase 1 of the solar farm. Money to cover the new contract would be provided over this fiscal year and next, with $2,007,386 available in this budget year and the balance in 2023-24.
No money was budgeted for the project for this fiscal year, but the $2 million-plus is available because Hastings Utilities won’t take delivery of $4.5 million worth of electrical substation transformers and equipment it has ordered until after the fiscal year ends on Sept. 30.
GenPro’s $8.4 million bid includes not only the solar equipment and installation, but also fencing and weed barrier and a spare transformer to have on hand for the solar farm.
The GenPro contract was recommended for City Council approval by the Hastings Utility Board on April 13. The contact also was discussed at the City Council work session on April 17.
Production from phase 1 of the solar farm already is sold out, with participating individuals, businesses and organizations either owning their own solar panels in that array or else owning production shares on panels owned by the city.
Zeisler said that because of the way the new federal incentive plan works, the city will retain ownership of all the panels in phase 2 itself and simply sell production shares to those who are interested. Hastings Utilities then will pay the shareholders for their portion of the overall production through a credit to their monthly bills.
Three Hastings companies are interested in buying production shares for phase 2. At the council work session on April 17, Zeisler said it’s possible just those three companies could speak for a combined total of 80% to 90% of phase 2 capacity.
Companies competing for business around the United States sometimes need to demonstrate a commitment to renewable energy. Buying into a community solar farm would be one possible way to do that.
In other business Monday, the council also voted 8-0 to approve a contract with Babcock & Wilcox Co. of Akron, Ohio, to supply a bottom ash conveyor system for Whelan Energy Center Unit 1, a coal-fired power plant on East U.S. Highway 6.
The contract covers equipment only. Installation will be covered by a separate contract, said Lee Vrooman, city engineering director.
The new system will take the place of an old sluicing system that mixed “fly ash” from the plant with water and carrying it out in slurry form.
The ash can be recovered and is a useful co-product from coal-fired electrical generation.
As with the solar farm expansion, the purchase of the ash conveyor system wasn’t budgeted for this year, but about $600,000 of it will be covered by money earmarked for the substation transformers and equipment but not yet needed.
Vrooman told the council the city needs to push forward with the ash conveyor system now because the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has directed Hastings Utilities to proceed.
“This is a regulatory issue, so we need to move ahead with it,” he said.
Zeisler said money for the solar farm wasn’t included in this year’s budget because local officials didn’t expect Congress to pass the Inflation Reduction Act in the timeframe it did, and also didn’t know what incentives the final legislation would hold for municipal renewable energy projects.
