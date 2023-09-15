The Hastings City Council will consider the city’s proposed budget and annual program of service for 2023-24 on second reading during a special meeting Sept. 18.
The council will meet 5:30 p.m. at the Hastings Public Library, 314 N. Denver Ave. The special meeting will be followed immediately by the council’s regular September work session in the same room.
The special meeting agenda includes five action items for consideration:
Ordinance No. 4745 adopting the city’s budget
Ordinance No. 4741 increasing electrical service rates
Ordinance No. 4742 increasing natural gas service rates
Ordinance No. 4743 increasing water service rates
Ordinance No. 4744 amending the rate rider for customers receiving electricity from the Hastings Community Solar Farm
The council approved all five proposed ordinances on first reading Sept. 11. The budget measure and electrical, gas and water service rate adjustments all passed 5-3, with Council Members Jeniffer Beahm, Butch Eley, Joy Huffaker, Shawn Hartmann and Matt Fong in favor and Councilmen Steve Huntley, Brad Consbruck and Marc Rowan opposed. The solar farm rate rider change passed 6-2, with Rowan voting yes and Huntley and Consbruck opposed.
Next, however, Huntley, Consbruck and Rowan all voted against motions to suspend the rules and approve each of the five proposed ordinances on second and final (third) reading. A supermajority of at least six votes was required to suspend the rules, so none of those motions passed.
The council faces a Sept. 30 deadline to submit a budget with final approval to the state of Nebraska.
In addition to the Sept. 18 special meeting, the council has its second regular September meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Sept. 25.
It’s possible that, if the budget ordinance and other proposed ordinances are approved on second reading Sept. 18, the council then could scrape together the votes needed for a supermajority to suspend the rules and adopt the ordinances on final reading, as well.
If that doesn’t happen, approval on third and final reading would need to be obtained either at the Sept. 25 regular meeting or at some other time before the end of the month.
The city’s 2023-24 fiscal year begins Oct. 1.
While the council will not conduct another public hearing prior to the second-reading votes on Sept. 18, patrons will have another opportunity to comment on the city’s proposed budget Sept. 19 during the second session of a joint budget public hearing at the Hastings High School auditorium, 1100 W. 14th St.
The hearing, which is expected to begin just after 6 p.m., will include presentations from the city of Hastings, Hastings Public Schools and Silver Lake Public Schools.
The three subdivisions must participate in the hearing because their proposed budgets include increases of more than 2% plus an allowance for development-related growth in their general fund property tax requirement. The hearing is mandated by LB644, which was approved by the Nebraska Legislature in 2022.
Besides specifying that counties’ joint public hearings may not begin until after 6 p.m., the state law requires that affected property owners be notified of the hearing by mail, and that the notices must go out in the mail at least seven days in advance of the hearing.
Adams County’s joint public hearing was scheduled for Thursday evening, but many Adams County property owners did not receive their postcard notifications until earlier that day, so a second hearing session was added for Sept. 19.
Patrons will be able to comment at the Sept. 19 session, but must sign in upon arrival and indicate their desire to speak. They are allowed four minutes at the microphone — the same amount of time allowed for testifiers at hearings of the Nebraska Legislature.
The council's Sept. 18 work session following that night's special meeting has only one agenda topic — continued discussion of the future of the City Building, 220 N. Hastings Ave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.