The Hastings City Council has revised its policy on public comment at council meetings and has issued a new form individuals can use to request a topic be placed on a future agenda.
The revised policy was established by council Resolution No. 2023-05, which was approved 5-3 at Monday’s regular meeting in the City Building. It replaces an administrative policy promulgated by former City Administrator Joe Patterson in March 2006.
Council members voting against Monday’s resolution said the new policy needed more discussion before being brought to a vote.
Under the 2006 policy, which remained posted to the city’s website Tuesday morning, individuals wishing to speak at a council meeting on a topic not already on that meeting’s agenda were required to contact the city clerk no less than seven days prior to the meeting, and were required to submit any handouts or videos no later than two work days ahead of time.
Individuals were allowed up to five minutes to speak and were confined to the topic they had stated they wanted to address. Comments on items not part of the council’s business at that meeting were to be placed on the agenda near the end of the meeting.
Under the revised policy established Monday, individuals wanting to see an item be added to a meeting agenda so they can speak to it are to obtain a copy of a new Request for Future Agenda Item form, then complete the form and submit it to the city clerk.
The resolution states the form is to be obtained from the city clerk. Council President Matt Fong said the intention is to make the form available on the city’s website.
The submitted form is to go first to the city administrator for review.
The administrator, in turn, either forwards the request to other city staff for attention and possible action or else places the requested item on the agenda for a future council meeting.
The requester continues to be required to submit any handouts or videos for a council presentation no later than two days ahead of the designated meeting and to stick to that topic while addressing the council.
The requester is to be allowed “a reasonable timeframe as deemed appropriate by the mayor” — generally five minutes at the podium.
Citizen communications time is a regular feature at City Council meetings, but the public is restricted to addressing items that are on that day’s agenda and that are not the subject of a public hearing.
Public hearings obviously bring their own opportunity for comment.
The resolution approved Monday and the new Request for Future Agenda Item form were drafted by City Attorney Jesse Oswald at Fong’s request.
The topic was discussed Jan. 17 during the most recent council work session, as part of a larger discussion on ways to improve city government’s internal and public communications.
According to the minutes from the Jan. 17 work session, Fong asked council members to send feedback on the draft resolution to Oswald and to City Administrator Shawn Metcalf, with the intent being to bring the resolution back before the council at “an upcoming regular meeting.”
In comments at Monday’s meeting, Oswald said that in researching ways to formulate a formal public comment policy, he determined the best practice generally is to have a written form and have it go first to the city administrator.
“Other communities, including Kearney, use this approach, and it seems to be beneficial,” Oswald said.
The three dissenting votes Monday came from the council’s newest members.
Steve Huntley, Brad Consbruck and Marc Rowan, all of whom took their seats in December 2022, said the matter deserved more deliberation.
During discussion on a motion to adopt the resolution, Huntley said he thought the council was going to spend more time talking over the topic before voting on a new policy.
“This popped up pretty quick,” Huntley said. “I was under the assumption it was going to go back to a work session where we could all sit around and put our input into it, to discuss it a little bit, and all of a sudden it’s in front of us again. Yes, it was on a work session, but it was very brief … so I’m a little surprised to see this so soon, and there’s probably some work for improvement on it.”
Huntley offered a motion to postpone action until the first meeting in April, allowing the council to discuss the matter further at the March work session, with staff providing more information on how peer cities and other governmental subdivisions handle the issue.
Huntley’s motion to postpone received a second, but Mayor Corey Stutte asked Oswald if a motion to postpone was out of order since the main motion already was on the table, and Oswald said yes.
Huntley said he believed a motion to postpone would take priority under parliamentary procedure, but Stutte said he would defer to the city attorney’s ruling.
Oswald said the intent of the new policy is to be more user-friendly than what was enacted in 2006, which has been criticized by some in the community as being too restrictive.
Fong, who made the motion to approve the resolution, said it gives the public a clearer way to suggest items for discussion at regular council meetings and to provide information supporting their views upfront.
He said he hopes the new policy will shorten the timeframe for individuals to have their concerns addressed.
“It’s a process improvement to allow more public comment and other opportunities for members of the public to get answers to any of the resolutions or agenda items they have questions about,” Fong said.
Council Vice President Butch Eley, who seconded Fong’s motion for approval, said he thinks the resolution fulfills the city’s needs, and that the council doesn’t need to worry too much about what other governing boards do or do not do.
“It’s a matter of what is good for the city of Hastings and the council, not everybody else,” Eley said.
Consbruck said the council needs a communication policy in place, but voting on one Monday was premature.
“I would just would like to have a discussion in a work session between us to figure out what our options can be and whether or not we agree with this resolution,” he said. “I agree we do need a communication policy, so to speak, in place. I just don’t think that it should be thrown out in front like it was without us all sitting down and having a discussion about it.”
Rowan said it seems to him the council members should be able to discuss among themselves what the public comment policy ought to look like, with historical context taken into account.
“I didn’t feel like we got that,” he said. “I felt like it popped up on there because there is a need. Clearly, the citizens have said that. So I would hope we could table it, or whatever the terminology is, and be able to hash some things out on an item as critical as this.”
Stutte said his recollection from the January work session was that the draft resolution would be voted on in February after council members had an opportunity to submit input.
He also noted that the policy is being created by resolution, not ordinance, so it will be easier to adjust in the future if the council wishes.
