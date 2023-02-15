Hastings City Building
Laura Beahm/Tribune/

The Hastings City Council has revised its policy on public comment at council meetings and has issued a new form individuals can use to request a topic be placed on a future agenda.

The revised policy was established by council Resolution No. 2023-05, which was approved 5-3 at Monday’s regular meeting in the City Building. It replaces an administrative policy promulgated by former City Administrator Joe Patterson in March 2006.

