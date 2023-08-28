The city of Hastings will limit itself to accepting no more than 2.5% in additional restricted-funds revenue to support city operations in 2023-24, the City Council decided Monday.
Gathered for their second regular August meeting at the Hastings Public Library, council members voted 4-3 to approve proposed Resolution No. 2023-27, which would have allowed the city to exceed a state-imposed lid and retain the option for an additional 1% increase in restricted-funds budget authority, for a total allowable increase of up to 3.5%.
Because exceeding the state lid on such authority requires a 75% supermajority of the eight-member council, however, Monday’s motion to approve the proposed resolution failed.
The state lid on growth in restricted-funds budget authority has been in place in Nebraska since 1998. Although resolutions overriding the lid require a supermajority vote to pass, city councils and governing boards of other taxing entities approve such measures routinely.
Such was not the case in Hastings on Monday, however.
Councilmen Marc Rowan, Brad Consbruck and Steve Huntley voted against the proposed city resolution. Council members Matt Fong, Joy Huffaker, Butch Eley and Jeniffer Beahm voted in favor. Councilman Shawn Hartmann didn’t attend the meeting.
The vote occurred as many Hastings residents are bracing for substantially higher property tax bills in 2024. Although the city isn’t proposing to raise its property tax levy rate, the city’s total taxable assessed valuation rose 8.3% for 2023, and the valuation of many individual properties rose a great deal more than that.
In introducing the proposed budget authority resolution for council consideration on Monday, city Finance Director Roger Nash said such a resolution oftentimes is misunderstood, and that it doesn’t deal with spending per sé, or even with how much tax revenue a government entity actually plans to collect, but rather with that entity’s capacity to collect restricted-funds tax dollars.
Restricted-funds revenue sources include property taxes, motor vehicle taxes, municipal equalization dollars, highway allocations, sales tax and some occupation taxes, Nash said. They are called “restricted funds” because revenue from those sources may be used only for specified purposes.
The basic allowable 2.5% year-to-year increase in restricted-funds “budget authority” is calculated upon the previous year’s budget authority total — a dollars-and-cents number, Nash said. When a governing body approves the additional 1% increase, it adds to the base number for the following year, at which time an additional 2.5% to 3.5% increase could be taken.
“It’s really an important number, because that 3.5% increase then carries over to the next year and creates what the new restricted lid is,” he said. “And then you can continue to do that, and it just compounds.”
For 2023-24, Nash said, the state lid will allow the city to collect a grand total of about $20 million from all restricted-funds revenue streams.
Nash said the reason to keep building up the restricted-funds budget authority year after year isn’t to provide the city with more money to spend each time, but rather to preserve the city’s ability to collect property tax even if, in a given year, the city experiences greater-than-expected increases in sales tax receipts, highway allocations or other restricted-funds revenue collections, Nash said.
For the first eight months of the city’s current 2022-23 fiscal year, Hastings has experienced a 12.7% increase in municipal sales tax revenue.
All restricted-funds revenue sources except for highway allocations support the city’s general fund, Nash said. The 2.5% state lid doesn’t cover restricted-funds revenue being directed to debt service or to the support of interlocal agreements.
Nash said that with a state lid on restricted-funds budget authority in place, the city at some point could find itself forced to reduce its property tax requirement to offset increases in sales tax or other revenue collections for the sake of compliance.
That’s not desirable, Nash said, since of all the city’s restricted-funds revenue streams, property tax is the only one it can control by actively establishing the amount of property tax revenue it will collect. All other revenue amounts are determined either by other authorities or, in the case of sales tax, the behavior of consumers making taxable purchases.
“What we want to do is reduce property taxes if we can do that based on our expenditures,” Nash said. “What we don’t want to do is have to lower a revenue source because other revenue sources are increasing.”
Asked by Huntley if he really was saying he doesn’t want to reduce property taxes, Nash said that wasn’t the case, and that he just wants the city to retain as much control as possible over its ability to fund its own program of service and maintain its cash balances.
“We want to be able to reduce property taxes based on the decision we make to do that, and not that the state has restricted us based on our other funds,” he said.
The city’s proposed 2023-24 budget would rely on property tax revenue for about 49.9% of the tax funding for the general fund and on sales tax revenue for about 44.8%. Other, smaller sources of general fund revenue include license and permit fees, intergovernmental revenues, charges for services, facility rentals and program fees.
Nash said the city’s proposed budget anticipates the general fund having about $13 million in cash reserves at the end of 2023-24.
Council members didn’t make speeches or engage in debate before or after Monday’s vote on the budget matter.
Other business items Monday included a 7-0 vote setting the public hearing for the proposed 2023-24 budget for 5:30 p.m. Sept. 11 at the library, 314 N. Denver Ave., with the council’s first regular September meeting to follow at 6 p.m. in the same location.
The council also voted to ratify Mayor Corey Stutte’s reappointment of Nichole Bryant to a four-year term on the city Library Board, as well as Stutte’s appointment of Darin Clark to a four-year term on the Museum Board.
The council also heard annual reports from the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce and Hastings Economic Development Corp., both of which receive annual funding allocations from the city.
The chamber and HEDC now are partnering for operations under the leadership of Shannon Landauer, the new executive director of both organizations. Mikki Shafer remains chamber president.
City Building update
City Administrator Shawn Metcalf took some time at the beginning of Monday’s meeting to address some complaints and questions posed recently by members of the public concerning deliberations over the future of the City Building, 220 N. Hastings Ave.
“I know the whole city hall thing is an emotional topic,” Metcalf said, addressing another standing-room only crowd for a council meeting. “There’s just a lot of feelings out there, and they’re all valid.”
The City Building has been closed since spring over human health and safety concerns.
Metcalf said he isn’t aware of any city employees spreading misinformation about the status of those deliberations, and that he doesn’t believe the ad hoc committee that recommended the City Building be torn down and replaced had any bias in favor of the “build new” option.
Some members of the public have indicated their belief that cost estimates for tearing down the current building and constructing a new one versus renovating the existing building are being manipulated to bring them closer together. Current estimates have the cost of both options in the $9 million range.
“We’re all just trying to do our best to come up with the right costs,” Metcalf said. “I personally haven’t seen (anyone) trying to steer anything.”
Metcalf also responded to a recent statement by a local physician that, despite the discovery of mold growing out of an air vent, there was no real need to move employees out of the building based on threats to their health.
Metcalf, who became city administrator in December 2022, said he was the person who decided to vacate the building, and that he was influenced by staff members’ concerns for their own well-being, including complaints about headaches, coughs, sinus problems and other symptoms.
“For me, that’s kind of a hard thing to hear when it’s my employees,” he said.
At its Aug. 14 meeting, the council directed Metcalf to obtain competitive bids for removing asbestos and mold from the current building. Metcalf said the project should be advertised in September and bids should be ready to open in October.
