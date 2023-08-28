The city of Hastings will limit itself to accepting no more than 2.5% in additional restricted-funds revenue to support city operations in 2023-24, the City Council decided Monday.

Gathered for their second regular August meeting at the Hastings Public Library, council members voted 4-3 to approve proposed Resolution No. 2023-27, which would have allowed the city to exceed a state-imposed lid and retain the option for an additional 1% increase in restricted-funds budget authority, for a total allowable increase of up to 3.5%.

