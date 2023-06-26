Already empty of employees, the Hastings City Building will become a little lonelier yet as municipal meetings move elsewhere in July.
Gathered Monday at the City Building for their second regular June meeting, the Hastings City Council voted 4-3 to move council meetings and work sessions out of the council chambers and into a meeting room at the Hastings Public Library about a block away, at 314 N. Denver Ave. The move takes effect with the next council meeting July 10.
Council members Matt Fong, Shawn Hartmann, Joy Huffaker and Jeniffer Beahm voted in favor of separate motions to move regular council meetings and work sessions, respectively. Councilmen Marc Rowan, Brad Consbruck and Steve Huntley dissented.
Councilman Butch Eley didn’t attend the meeting. Mayor Corey Stutte cast the fifth aye vote — five represents a majority of the total number of members of the council — needed for passage of each motion.
The city recently finished moving personnel with offices in the City Building, 220 N. Hastings Ave., to temporary quarters elsewhere. The administration and finance departments have moved to rented space at the Landmark Center, 2727 W. Second St., and the Development Services Department is temporarily housed in a city-owned building at 3505 Yost Ave.
Plans call for public meetings — the City Council, Planning Commission and Utility Board all meet in the council chambers — to move to the Hastings Municipal Airport Terminal building, 3106 W. 12th St., once the building has been prepared to serve that purpose. But as of now, it still may be a couple of months before the terminal space is ready, City Administrator Shawn Metcalf said.
Earlier, city officials had indicated the council chambers would remain in use until the airport space was available. But on Monday, Metcalf said he doesn’t want staff, elected and appointed officials the public exposed to environmental problems that may be hazardous to their health, even for an hour or two at a time.
“It’s not the best environment for us to be in,” he said. “Even though this is a shorter period of time, we’re still in the same building. We want to limit that exposure to everyone who comes to this building.”
The City Building has been emptied of workers amid concerns about damage there caused by a leaking roof and leaking foundation. Mold growing in the ductwork is a key worry.
The City Council is discussing whether to repair or renovate the 1963 stone building; demolish it and replace it on the site with a new, single-story building; or relocate municipal functions to existing unused space at Hastings Utilities headquarters, 1228 N. Denver Ave.
Moving employees out of the City Building was meant to protect human health and safety while also clearing the way for repair, renovation, demolition or whatever other option the council may select for the structure, which has housed municipal offices since 1984.
Consbruck said Monday he wasn’t buying the idea council meetings should be moved out of the building for health and safety reasons.
“We’re here four hours a month at most,” he said, referring to the council, which meets at the City Building for two regular meetings and one work session each month. “Most of the time less than that. I can understand the employees being here 160 hours a month … (but) I see no reason to move (meetings) from here.”
Consbruck noted that even though a special ad hoc committee of city officials and community experts has recommended the city tear down the building and construct a new one in its place, the council has not yet decided whether to do so.
He said leaving the City Building entirely idle for a time may influence the future course of events.
“My biggest concern is that we still have the status of this building pending, OK? Meaning we don’t know what we’re going to do with it yet because we’re still wanting more information on that. And so my concern is that if we do (move the meetings) then what’s going to happen to this building? Is it just going to sit here and continue to deteriorate because nobody’s in here at all?”
Metcalf responded that the City Building will continue to be checked daily.
“I wouldn’t see that (moving the meetings) would have any bearing on the decision the council has to make pretty soon,” he said.
According to preliminary estimates cited by the ad hoc “city hall” committee, which were developed in consultation with an architect, tearing down the 22,000-square-foot, two-story-plus-basement City Building, clearing the site and constructing a new, 17,000-square-foot replacement structure would cost around $8.858 million.
By contrast, a complete renovation of the existing building would cost an estimated $8.461 million.
When the committee’s recommendations were discussed at the June 19 council work session, Consbruck, Rowan and Huntley raised several questions about the cost estimates and related issues. The discussion is to continue at the next work session on July 17.
On Monday, Rowan said the existing council chambers continue to serve the city’s needs nicely and he can’t see why meetings should be moved to the library, where attendees would need to climb stairs or use the elevator to reach a second-floor meeting room where it may be harder to see and hear what’s happening.
“I have a hard time moving from here,” Rowan said.
Erik Nielsen, the city’s director of information technology, said computers needed for the meetings would be moved to the library and information could be projected onto screens just like it is in the council chambers.
He said a portable camera would be used for recording the meetings for the cable public access channel, and a microphone already is available at the library to amplify speakers’ voices.
Responding to a question from Beahm, Nielsen said relocating meetings to the library now would allow workers to get started removing the dais.
