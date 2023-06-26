Already empty of employees, the Hastings City Building will become a little lonelier yet as municipal meetings move elsewhere in July.

Gathered Monday at the City Building for their second regular June meeting, the Hastings City Council voted 4-3 to move council meetings and work sessions out of the council chambers and into a meeting room at the Hastings Public Library about a block away, at 314 N. Denver Ave. The move takes effect with the next council meeting July 10.

