The Hastings City Council has updated the municipal code to clear the way for duly licensed “pedal pub” bicycles on local streets.
Gathered Monday at the Hastings Public Library for their second regular July meeting, council members voted 7-1 on first reading to approve Ordinance No. 4740 allowing the consumption of alcohol in limousines and buses being used in a charter or special party service, provided the drivers aren’t drinking and don’t have access to alcohol; and on “pedal pubs” — large touring group bicycles of the kind many Tribland residents may have seen in Lincoln’s Haymarket district.
Councilman Marc Rowan dissented.
The council then voted — again 7-1, with Rowan dissenting — to suspend the rules and approve the ordinance on second and final reading.
Technically, the ordinance doesn’t explicitly allow drinking in the limousines, party buses and pedal pubs, but rather exempts passengers in or on such conveyances from the continuing blanket prohibition on consumption of alcohol on city, county, state and school district property within the city limits including streets, roads, highways, alleys and parking lots.
City Attorney Jesse Oswald said the city code as updated now mirrors language in Nebraska state statute that allows limousine and party bus passengers and pedal-pub riders to drink on state roadways.
Another aspect of Monday’s ordinance adds Building No. 1 at the Hastings Municipal Airport, 3300 W. 12th St., to the list of city properties where alcohol may be sold or served with a duly issued, one-time special designated permit. That building, a brick hangar, is leased by the Antique Aircraft Association and is used for special events including the group’s annual Fly-In scheduled for Aug. 25-27 this year. (In a separate but related item, the council voted 8-0 Monday to approve a special designated permit for 201 N. Lincoln Enterprises LLC, doing business as Paul’s Cigar Bar, to provide the bar inside the hangar for this year’s Fly-In.)
The other city facilities on that list include the Hastings City Auditorium and Auditorium Park; Central Park; Hastings Museum and Museum Park; the Hastings Public Library; the Hastings Municipal Airport Terminal; and the fixed-base operator building at the airport, 3100 W. 12th St.
The city also may enter into license agreements with properly licensed downtown businesses for use of public sidewalks outside their establishments for consumption of alcohol, and may allow portions of public streets to be closed off and used for such consumption during community events, so long as the appropriate permits are issued.
Parts of Prairie Ridge Park, a city park that includes the Bill Smith Softball Complex operated by USA Softball Nebraska, are covered by a standing Nebraska liquor license.
Pierce Fiala, attorney for the Joyride Pedal Co., appeared at Monday’s council meeting to say his clients will have their “pedal pub” in Hastings soon.
“They’re hoping to have their first ride within the next week or two,” Fiala said.
Tess and Dusty Perry won the 2022 Big Idea Hastings competition with their plan for Joyride Pedal Co.
Fiala said current Nebraska law prohibits municipalities from placing further requirements on pedal pub operators licensed by the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission.
During Monday’s meeting, Rowan asked if the pedal pub in Hastings would be similar to what he has seen in downtown Lincoln and was told it would. He made no further comment before casting his “no” votes.
In other business Monday, the council voted 8-0 to approve Resolution No. 2023-9 applying for federal assistance for proposed construction of a new 2.1-mile stretch of the Pioneer Spirit Trail on Hastings’ south side.
City Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Hassenstab said a proposed route for the trail extension is being developed.
The city would be eligible for up to $250,000 in state funding for the project through the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, Hassenstab said. A required 20% match — so, up to $50,000 — would come from the Parks and Recreation Department’s 25% allotment of half-cent city sales tax proceeds.
Hassenstab said he hopes the construction project can be let for bids this winter and begin in 2024.
Councilwoman Jeniffer Beahm, who represents the city’s south side in Ward 1, made the motion to approve Monday’s resolution. Councilman Steve Huntley, the other Ward 1 representative, seconded the motion.
“We’re excited,” Beahm said concerning prospects for the trail extension.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.