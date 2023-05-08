As promised, the city of Hastings has begun publication of a monthly report detailing what’s going on “behind the scenes” in municipal government.
The inaugural newsletter, “Behind the Scenes,” was finished in late April and runs 20 pages. It begins with a message from City Administrator Shawn Metcalf and includes reports from all city department heads, including some photographs.
Tony Herrman, the city’s public information manager, is the city’s point person for assembling the publication.
Metcalf reported on the new public outreach initiative during Monday’s Hastings City Council meeting at the City Building.
“If you are a citizen who is interested in what is going on with the city, this is a great report to get ahold of,” Metcalf said.
Metcalf began work for the city in December 2022 after serving previously as city manager/CEO in Rawlins, Wyoming.
The “Behind the Scenes” newsletter is similar to one of his initiatives in Rawlins, and he has said since he arrived in Hastings that he will prioritize improved city communications with the public.
“We want to give as much information about what’s going on in the city as possible,” Metcalf said Monday. “This is a good effort toward that.”
Printed copies of the newsletter will be available at city locations frequented by the public and in the back of the room at Hastings City Council meetings.
Otherwise, the digital document is available online and may be found on the city’s website at https://www.cityofhastings.org/.../behind-the-scenes.html.
Metcalf said the city eventually will be able to provide electronic notifications to interested members of the public when a new issue of the newsletter is available for viewing.
Mayor Corey Stutte said he was impressed by the first issue of “Behind the Scenes.” He thanked Metcalf, Herrman and other city employees who had a hand in its preparation.
“I thought that was a great first copy and a great first issue,” Stutte said.
In other business Monday, the council:
— Conducted a public hearing, then voted 7-0 to approve on first reading Ordinance No. 4734 granting a request by Deb Cuff to change the zoning of property she owns at 133 Park St. from I-1 light industrial to R-2 mixed-density neighborhood. The rules then were suspended, and the ordinance was approved on second and final reading 7-0. Councilwoman Joy Huffaker didn’t attend the meeting.
The ordinance makes zoning uniform for Cuff’s residence and an adjoining lot, perhaps making the property easier to sell in the future.
— Conducted a public hearing, then voted 7-0 to approve on first reading Ordinance No. 4735 amending the city code to add the definition of motorized vehicle racetracks and add such racetracks as a permitted principal use in I-2 heavy industrial districts. The rules then were suspended, and the measure was approved on second and final reading.
City Engineer Lee Vrooman, the acting city development services director, explained that the ordinance would correct an oversight from 2006 when a similar ordinance was approved by the City Council but then wasn’t included in the city code.
The correction would make it possible for a developer to build more garages with temporary living quarters on lots to the north of Motorsport Park Hastings near U.S. Highway 6 and Showboat Boulevard.
— Conducted a public hearing, then voted 7-0 to approve on first reading Ordinance No. 4736 granting a request by Douglas and Tamra Ruhter that property they own at 947 S. Burlington Ave. be rezoned from R-1 single-family residential to C-3 general commercial. The rules then were suspended, and the measure was approved 7-0 on second and final reading.
The Ruhters own several parcels of property north of H Street between Burlington and Lincoln avenues and already have replatted the land, reducing the number of lots from eight to three. The ordinance will give them uniform C-3 zoning on all that property, which they hope to put to more beneficial use in the future.
— Conducted a public hearing, then voted 7-0 to approve a request by James Holt to bring property he owns at 219 W. J St. into the city by platting. The property is being platted as Lot 1 in the Holt Addition to the city of Hastings. The council also voted 7-0 to approve the corresponding preliminary and final plat.
— Voted 5-2 to approve the purchase of a 2024 Peterbilt Model 537 truck for the Street Department from Nebraska Peterbilt of Grand Island for $180,885. Councilmen Steve Huntley and Marc Rowan dissented.
Vrooman said the city has been waiting two years for the dump truck with plow, which is being acquired through the Sourcewell purchasing cooperative, and that supply chain issues have slowed the process.
Vrooman also said the price has gone up $46,000 since 2021, but that if the city doesn’t go ahead with the purchase it will only take longer and cost even more money to get the vehicle.
Huntley wondered if the city should reject the deal because of the price increase and look at other alternatives.
“It’d be a risk,” Vrooman said.
