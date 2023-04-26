The city of Hastings’ next development services director will report to the city’s director of engineering and not directly to the city administrator.
Gathered Monday at the City Building for their second regular April meeting, members of the Hastings City Council voted 7-1 to approve Ordinance No. 4732 amending City Code to remove the director of development services from the list of municipal department heads.
Councilman Marc Rowan dissented on the vote and also on a subsequent vote to suspend the rules and approve the ordinance on second and final reading.
The development services position has been open since August 2022 when Lisa Parnell-Rowe resigned to become city administrator in Buena Vista, Colorado. At that time, the city administrator position also was vacant.
City Administrator Shawn Metcalf, who started work in Hastings in December 2022, told the council Monday that he recently decided to remove the development services position as a cabinet-level post, and a “housekeeping” change to city code was needed to reflect the change.
“We found it would be best aligned under the city engineer,” he said of the development services position.
The city engineer, Lee Vrooman, currently serves as acting development services director.
Under city code as changed with Monday’s council action, the list of department heads includes the city administrator, city clerk, finance director/city treasurer, director of parks and recreation, fire chief, library director, museum director, city attorney, city engineer, director of human resources, director of information technology, police chief, and manager of utilities.
Department heads officially are appointed by the mayor, and such appointments require ratification by a majority vote of the council. The city administrator, city attorney, city clerk, city engineer and finance director/city treasurer must be reappointed by each subsequent mayor in order to keep their jobs.
In past times, the development services position has been identified as one of the most critical in Hastings municipal government, given its potential impact on the physical and economic growth of the city. Rowan asked Metcalf if the roles of the development services director and the city engineer ever are in tension with one another. Metcalf responded that he sees the two roles as collaborative.
Filling the development services post is proving to be a challenge at this time, Metcalf said. City officials were planning to interview at least one candidate for the job, and possibly two others, this Friday.
With the realignment, Metcalf said, the city would be able to fill the position administratively and would not be required to await council ratification to make the hire official — a wait that might give a candidate time to back out, change his or her mind, or accept another offer.
“I think another advantageous thing about a change like this is it would enable Lee to be able to offer a position, and where this has already been a challenging one to fill, if we had to wait, you know, say, two weeks in between, maybe that person is looking at other jobs and we might lose them.”
