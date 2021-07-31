Vehicles taking the BNSF Railway crossing on Pine Avenue do so now with a tremendous amount of caution.
Because of the deterioration at that crossing, Lee Vrooman, director of engineering for the city of Hastings, asked the railroad that that crossing be fixed before addressing quiet crossing mechanisms there or the six other BNSF included in the city’s quiet crossing project.
The state of that crossing prevents nearby residents using smaller vehicles, such as wheelchairs, from passing through.
“It’s a very rough crossing, and the sidewalk is nowhere near (Americans with Disabilities Act compliant),” Vrooman said. “With the sidewalk work, they would replace the crossing pads to have a smoother crossing.”
The city is hoping the Pine Avenue crossing and nearby sidewalk can be fixed this year.
“If we can, depending on the paperwork and how long that takes and weather as we get into fall,” Vrooman said.
Any work within 25 feet of the track requires a construction maintenance agreement with the railroad.
Vrooman said BNSF has been responsive to that request.
“We’ve already had part of the documentation sent to us, so I know it’s in the process,” he said.
He said Tara Ogren and Jesus Guerrero, who work in the city’s Engineering Department, deserve a lot of credit for their work coordinating the project.
Besides Pine Avenue, other BNSF crossings included in the city’s planned quiet crossing project include Lincoln, Hastings, Denver, Colorado, California and Elm avenues.
The quiet crossings will be funded by the city’s half-cent sales tax.
While the city hopes the Pine Avenue crossing would be addressed this year, work likely would begin on the other crossings in 2022.
“For the rest of the crossings, we’re hoping to have the rest of the paperwork — the construction maintenance agreements, all the design documents and specifications — complete yet this year for spring construction,” Vrooman said. “Just that process of getting it through the railroad and them here for the diagnostic review has taken some time.”
The city had its diagnostic review on July 15 with BNSF and railroad contractor Benesch Engineering of Lincoln. The parties involved looked at every crossing to be addressed in this project, plus a couple others for future consideration.
“From that there was some design considerations we need to go back and look at,” Vrooman said. “We did talk to them about the Pine sidewalk and crossing and asked them to expedite the construction and maintenance agreement for that sidewalk. I know there was a citizen concern with that.”
Each crossing will have a 100-foot median on either side of the track and 60 feet of curb on each of the quadrants. That closes off the driveways, preventing vehicles from driving around arms.
The only possible exception to that would be Colorado Avenue where the city is looking into a four-quad gate system. It may be possible to construct a median there, as well.
“The median is the safety measure that if you’re going south and you’re pulled up to the arm, that median is supposed to deter you from jumping it and going around the arm,” Vrooman said.
Current cost estimates to complete that work include $312,000 for Lincoln Avenue, $356,000 for Hastings Avenue, $184,000 for Denver Avenue, $550,000 for Colorado Avenue, $195,000 for Pine Avenue, $146,000 for California Avenue and $146,000 for Elm Avenue.
The total amount for the seven crossings is estimated to be $1.89 million.
The quiet crossings wouldn’t take effect until all seven crossings are completed.
One exception is if the train conductor sees anything on the track the conductor can blow the horn.
Amtrak trains also will continue blowing horns entering and exiting the station. Trains also blow horns while switching tracks.
Vrooman said completion of the project more than likely will take two construction seasons, especially given contractor availability.
“Obviously, we’re not going to want them all closed at the same time, so there’s going to be a sequence of work,” he said.
The city currently is trying to figure out if all crossings will be bid at the same time.
The railroad will replace the crossing pads.
“So we’re not going to want to start on a crossing until those crossing pads are installed,” Vrooman said. “So we can match our street concrete up to that pad. We can make it as smooth as possible going across that crossing.”
The city doesn’t have control over the pads or the crossings themselves. The city can’t interfere with interstate commerce.
“We can’t send street crews out to fix them,” Mayor Corey Stutte said. “That was one of the complaints I got, was how rough and what terrible shape (the Pine Avenue crossing) is in.”
One way for the public to bring attention to problematic railroad crossings is to call the number found on the small blue sign at each crossing and report the issue.
“For citizens in Hastings, if they have a tough crossing, the more calls that go to that number with that crossing number, the better it’s going to be,” City Administrator Dave Ptak said.
While the BNSF crossings at Laird and Marian avenues won’t be part of the downtown quiet zone, they are seen as needing improvement.
“While (BNSF and Benesch) were out here for the diagnostic review we did show them those crossings also and talked to them about the rough crossing and asked they do something about them,” Vrooman said.
Stutte said the downtown crossings are seen as “lower-hanging fruit” because there was a clearer path to completing those quiet crossings versus extending the project out to Laird and Marian.
“We’ll take a look at that once we can get through this phase 1, more or less, of the project,” he said.
Councilwoman Ginny Skutnik, who also serves on the city’s quiet crossing committee, said the primary feedback she and fellow south Hastings Councilwoman Jeniffer Beahm receive from citizens regarding the railroad is safety around the Laird and Marian crossings with students going to Hastings Middle School.
The entire BNSF southwest spur around Brickyard Park also is a problem. If there is a call in that area, crews from both fire stations are dispatched.
The crossings themselves around Brickyard Park are rough.
“Of course they’re all wood and that doesn’t hold up very well,” Skutnik said.
Wooden crossings have posed problems for Hastings.
One Marian Avenue crossing is concrete. The other one is still wood.
“Earlier this year we had a lady go over that and her airbags blew in her car,” Ptak said. “That’s a safety issue, too. Gosh, if there had been somebody coming the other way, who knows what might have happened down there?”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.