During upcoming meetings, the Hastings Utility Board as well as Hastings City Council will look at the addition of a new energy supply position in the utility department.
A proposal for the new position was introduced at the Hastings Utility Board meeting Thursday. The discussion followed the departure of Hastings Utilities information technology manager Jake Frerichs, who took a job with another large electric utility in the state.
The HU IT manager position is a designated role with the utilities adhering to compliance regulations through supervisory control and data acquisition as well as the North American Energy Reliability Corp., as well as working on physical and cyber security.
It is also a designated IT role.
Derek Zeisler, HU director of administration, and Erik Nielsen, director of IT for the city of Hastings, are dividing and separating Frerichs’ current role into designated utility needs and IT needs across city operations.
City Administrator Dave Ptak said the new utility role will be responsible for the software operations necessary for utility operations.
The replacement IT position would be responsible for the hardware, which is the IT department’s role throughout city operations.
“So if a computer goes bad that’s an IT problem,” Ptak said. “It won’t be this (utility) position’s problem.”
The new position would be in the marketing and energy supply department and respond to Zeisler.
Utility Manager Kevin Johnson said the additional energy supply position will come back to the Hastings Utility Board for a recommendation in April. That recommendation will be made to the Hastings City Council.
As of mid-September 2021, Hastings Utilities had 191 employees, down from the headcount of 204 budgeted for the fiscal year that ended that month.
Hastings Utilities’ energy production department also is seeing interim leadership change at least through the end of the current fiscal year.
Johnson said following the recent departure of former director of electric production Richard Kleinhample, Johnson asked Zeisler to step into administrative oversight of the Whelan Energy Center. Keith Leonhardt, HU director of capital management, will continue oversight of the technical aspect.
“Not that Derek couldn’t do it, but I’m asking Derek to step in primarily because I feel like I believe that our staff needs to be communicated with and kept up to speed both on what our (Integrated Resource Plan) efforts are, the study of our assets, plus what’s available in the market,” Johnson said.
Zeisler is the former HU assistant director of electric production as well as director of marketing and energy supply.
Johnson had been handling administrative and personnel oversight of the power plant immediately following Kleinhample’s departure.
Leonhardt, Zeisler and City Director of Engineering Lee Vrooman all are on the IRP committee.
“Derek has his hands on the market and the economics on a regular daily basis,” Johnson said.
He asked Zeisler to fill in both because of Zeisler’s leadership skills as well as his energy market acumen.
“We have a really good staff that has been developed and gives us the opportunity to do some things in an interim role and not drop those balls,” Zeisler said. “I hope the board’s confident in that.”
Johnson said there are unknowns about the future of WEC 1, which came online in 1981.
“We’re not ready to make that decision yet because we don’t have to make that decision yet,” he said. “We still have some time. The Coal Combustion Residual rule — that government compliance rule — that deadline has been shifted that buys us more time, and that’s a good thing. It gives us more time to really continue to dive in to all the critical variables that need to be analyzed with respect to what we’re going to do relative to electric production.”
The CCR rule prohibits the sluicing of ash into an unlined pond after October 2023. Implementation of the rule looks to be delayed.
Zeisler is one of the administrative members directly involved in those analytics.
“Our intent is to try to get better information, more information through the IRP study that will take us into and through the next budget preparation cycle,” Johnson said.
Zeisler had been supervising the customer service department. Noel Nienhueser, supervisor of substations and communications, will now oversee customer service.
Nienhueser is also directly involved in the utility department’s implementation of the automated meter infrastructure program and will be directly involved in outage management, which includes customer service related systems.
Also on Thursday, members of the utility board voted 4-0 to recommend approval of hiring a two-person crew in full support of water service work generated by the water main replacement program. The crew includes an equipment operator and master plumber, plus the purchase of a boring machine, excavator, trench box, tools and trailer.
Board member Shayne Raitt was present earlier in the meeting but left before the vote occurred.
Board members voted 3-1 to recommend approval of a water department city code change.
Board member Mark Hemje dissented.
Under the code change, the city is going to take responsibility for all lead service lines and work to replace all lines.
Seven years of leak reports indicate an average of 41 services requiring some level of replacement. Of that average, 13 would be customer liability and 28 would be city.
Following replacement, the portion of line the customer is responsible for would become longer.
The code change calls for the curb stop — the valve that turns water service on and off for a building — to be 18 inches from the water main. City code currently calls for the curb stop to be installed at the property line.
Hemje expressed concern about what happens if there is a leak after the line replacement, potentially creating a greater financial burden for the homeowner than is currently in place.
“I just see it potentially creating a lot more confusion,” he said. “That’s just my opinion. Again, how many times is that going to happen? I don’t know.”
“We’re coming from a very low probability, but it could happen no doubt,” Johnson responded. “But we feel like we’re taking care of the higher probability issues.”
