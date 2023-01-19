New Hastings City Administrator Shawn Metcalf has a lot of plans for public communication.
Metcalf, who started with the city on Dec. 21, 2022, shared those plans with Hastings City Council members on Tuesday during what was Metcalf’s first work session. Among topics discussed during the meeting included council, citizen, staff and citywide communication.
Metcalf shared copies with council members of the monthly behind-the-scenes report the city published when he was city administrator at Rawlins, Wyoming. He would like to put out something similar in Hastings.
Content within the monthly report would come from department heads and be put together by the city’s public information manager, a position the city is in the process of hiring.
The report would be published on the city website and city social media accounts. In Rawlins, the city also printed a few hundred and delivered them to local businesses and the senior center.
“I think it will provide the council with some good updates, so that you can talk to your constituents about what’s going on,” Metcalf told council members.
He said he planned to work with local media after the monthly report was published to help share the information included.
Also in Rawlins, every four months the city put out a newsletter and activity guide. This larger, more infrequent newsletter was mailed to residences.
Metcalf said it was well received by residents.
“There’s just so much flexibility we have to do something like that,” he said.
He said he also is open to trying pilot programs when it comes to communication.
He asked for feedback from council members, employees and the public about possible communication methods.
Metcalf also spoke about communication methods the city used during his time in Rawlins including Facebook Live events with department heads and regular town hall meetings.
“I just wanted to let you know I’ll be working on those things and looking forward to hearing your feedback on them and telling me what you think is working really good and what’s not,” he said. “At the very end we’re going to come up with some awesome communication pieces for the community.”
Mayor Corey Stutte spoke about rekindling the Saturday morning town hall meetings organized by the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce.
In addition to communication with the public, council members also discussed the city’s process for the public to request a future agenda item.
City Attorney Jesse Oswald presented a draft of a resolution that would update the city’s request for future agenda item form, which last was updated March 27, 2006. Council members will act on the draft at an upcoming meeting.
According to the proposed form, the future agenda item request would be reviewed by the city administrator and either forwarded to the appropriate city staff member for review and/or action, or reviewed and scheduled for an upcoming meeting.
Oswald also spoke about public records.
He said Nebraska statute guarantees government records are open to inspection except where other statutes expressly provide that a record won’t be made public.
Exceptions Oswald listed include medical records, attorney-work product, certain records by law enforcement, and personnel information.
“Certain records by law enforcement” applies to ongoing investigations conducted by law enforcement and applies only to criminal activity, not general agency monitoring.
Closed-session meetings can be held if it is clearly necessary for the protection of the public interest or for the prevention of needless injury to an individual if the individual hasn’t requested a public meeting.
There are several topics that fall under the “protection of the public interest,” he said. Some of the most common ones include whether the city is considering a real estate transaction or pending litigation.
Oswald also spoke about open meetings.
He said the city practices “blind copy” for council discussion through email which limits the copy-all capability. This prevents group deliberation through email.
“That’s not permitted because that would be considered you guys working in closed session,” Oswald said.
Emails sent to all council members are done for informational purposes only, when there is no discussion or decision occurring in such a forum.
“If you guys would be emailing back and forth to one another, that could be considered a violation of the open meeting laws because you guys are discussing kind of in private what action you may or may not take,” Oswald said.
