The city of Hastings is looking at possibly updating a 17-year-old study determining whether two-way traffic in downtown — either a partial or full conversion — would be a better alternative to the one-way streets in place now.
Members of the Hastings City Council discussed the potential change at their work session Monday night.
The possible conversion to two-way streets in downtown came up in regard to planned quiet crossings on the BNSF Railway, the city’s ongoing transportation and parking study, and the council’s approval on Feb. 14 to close Kansas Avenue between Fifth and Sixth streets. The closure goes into effect May 9.
Council members had copies of the 2005 study from Olsson Associates when it was last considered.
There is no money in the budget now to update the 2005 study.
“If that’s something you want us to proceed with, we’ll need to take a look at making it a budget item for next year,” City Administrator Dave Ptak said.
City officials have been in discussions with Kimley-Horn, the Denver engineering firm currently taking on the Hastings Transportation and Parking Master Plan, about two-way streets.
The 2005 study included an option of converting only north-south streets, rather than all of the downtown streets, to two-way traffic.
Lee Vrooman, city director of engineering, said the 2005 study estimated the cost to convert just the north-south streets was $400,000 and more than $900,000 for all of downtown.
The angled parking on Second and Third streets would be replaced by parallel parking.
“I think we really need to marry this up to what Kimley-Horn gives us with the parking study they did and see how much excess parking we may have or not have in those areas and really determine if it is appropriate to change all of the streets to two-way or just the north-south streets,” Vrooman said.
Part of the Hastings Transportation and Parking Master Plan is a parking audit, looking at parking in downtown including the city block parking lot just north of the City Building.
Lisa Parnell-Rowe, city development director, said the city asked for more details on certain aspects of a Hastings Transportation and Parking Master Plan draft presented.
She hasn’t received the revisions.
“Once we get that then that will be divvied up to the transportation executive committee that will look at that draft a little more focused and after that we would bring it to a work session,” she said.
She hopes to get to that point in the next couple of months.
“I do really think the closure of that one block of Kansas pushes the conversation a little further than perhaps it has in the past,” Councilman Matt Fong said. “So I do think it’s important for us to look at it in kind of a timely fashion because it certainly will change some of our traffic patterns as we go forward over the course of the next six months, for sure.”
Also during the work session, the council heard an update on Hastings Economic Development Corp. projects and heard from Fire Chief Brad Starling about the city hosting “town hall” discussions to get public input on risks, hazards and level of service that Hastings Fire and Rescue provides.
