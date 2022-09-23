Lake Hastings 9-20-22
The city is looking at a water quality management plan to improve Lake Hastings.

 Tony Herrman/Tribune

Lake Hastings is impaired with sediment and pollutants, but the city of Hastings wants to address those shortcomings and ensure the lake is safe for recreation long into the future.

When Hastings City Council members meet on Tuesday they will act on a resolution of intent to develop a water quality management plan for the Lake Hastings watershed as well as act on an interlocal agreement for the local cost share.

