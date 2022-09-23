Lake Hastings is impaired with sediment and pollutants, but the city of Hastings wants to address those shortcomings and ensure the lake is safe for recreation long into the future.
When Hastings City Council members meet on Tuesday they will act on a resolution of intent to develop a water quality management plan for the Lake Hastings watershed as well as act on an interlocal agreement for the local cost share.
Tara Ogren, stormwater and floodplain manager for the city of Hastings, spoke about the plan during the council work session on Monday.
High concentrations of phosphorous and nitrogen have been found in the lake.
Mercury and PCBs have been detected in fish tissue sampling.
“These pollutants and contaminants and the excess sedimentation issue have led to our lake being classified as impaired for aquatic life since 2006 and it has been impaired for the aesthetics due to the sedimentation for about 12 years,” she said.
The city wants to prepare for watershed and lake management, which would include education and outreach and stakeholder engagement.
“So the restoration process is community-driven,” Ogren said.
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission doesn’t currently stock the lake with fish. The lake doesn’t have the water quality or the depth to be successfully stocked.
The lake has accumulated sediment and isn’t operating at its designed depth.
The sediment buildup likely is concentrated at the downstream end, at the earthen dam face and along shoreline areas.
The drainage pipe is submerged in about 6 feet of sediment.
Overall, the lake has 2-3 feet of sediment buildup.
Ogren said if there was no action, over time Lake Hastings could evolve into a marsh area due to sediment.
As part of the water quality management plan, an engineering study would determine if the lake would need to be drained as part of the dredging process.
The first step is to identify the problem.
The interlocal agreement has been signed by both the Upper Big Blue Natural Resources District and the Little Blue Natural Resources District.
Preliminary estimates for the total renovation cost are around $9.375 million. That amount includes $5 million to dredge accumulated sediment, $2.5 million for other in-lake and upstream best management practices, and $1.875 million in cost contingencies.
The federal share will be about 60%.
The interlocal agreement outlines the equal cost share between the three local partners for 40% of costs to develop the water quality management plan for the Lake Hastings watershed.
There is an immediate cost of $9,000 for Hastings’ share of the water quality management plan.
Ogren said it will take one year to collect data, develop models and conduct stakeholder engagement.
The UBBNRD is taking the lead on contracting with JEO to develop the plan, which will serve as an amendment to the 2020 water quality management plan.
Without taking part in the UBBNRD plan, the city isn’t set up to receive funding for the project.
“We need the water quality management plan to lay out how we would improve the watershed, to lay out what we would want to do and then they would potentially award us the funding,” Ogren said. “It really starts with baby steps.”
The Lake Hastings lake and watershed are split between the two NRDs, but the lake outlets to the Big Blue River Basin.
The 70-acre lake is the second-largest lake in both the Little Blue Basin and the Big Blue Basin.
“It’s a great community resource,” Ogren said. “It’s a great water body for the central Nebraska region.”
The city initiated a dredge in 1970, in which 225,000 cubic yards of sediment were removed for $76,000.
In 1970, it took three months to refill the lake.
Discussions for the proposed project estimate it would take about a year to refill.
The city of Hastings supplemented water this spring using non-potable water due to the dry winter.
Ogren said about 2,500 tons of sediment currently enter the lake annually.
Best management practices ensure the sediment load entering the lake will be small, protecting the investment.
Alex Engel, fisheries biologist for the Southwest Division of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, also attended the work session.
He said 12-foot depth is ideal, especially around angler access points to allow good fishing from the shore.
Selected deepening provides habitat for a variety of fish species.
Game and Parks would stock the lake with fish species of different sizes.
The lake would be non-fishable for a couple years during the project and a couple years afterward.
“We’ve seen on these projects you have crazy growth in those initial years,” he said. “It only takes two or three years to get catchable, eatable-sized fish.”
