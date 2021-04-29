Members of the Hastings City Council approved at their meeting on Monday appointing Susan Meeske to fill a seat on the Hastings Utility Board that had been vacant since former member Shawn Hartmann was sworn in in December 2020 as a newly elected council member.
The city of Hastings still is looking for volunteers to fill vacancies on a few other boards and commissions.
“I’m very happy that Susan agreed to join the utility board,” Mayor Corey Stutte said in an interview Tuesday afternoon. “We’ve been looking for several months for someone to join that board. Obviously it’s a very important board to the city of Hastings. It’s been difficult to recruit people for different boards and commissions within the city over the past year with COVID, but we are wanting to get more people involved and hope to get more people involved.”
There are vacancies throughout the year, so Stutte encouraged people to complete the appointment application on the boards and commissions page at cityofhastings.org.
Among boards and commissions with vacancies is the eight-member library board, which currently has four open seats.
Library Director Amy Hafer said those open seats include short-term vacancies as well as longer-term vacancies.
“If anyone wanted to just try it for a year or two, or if someone was willing to make a longer commitment, we could accommodate either/or,” she said.
The library board meets 5 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every other month. The meetings typically last about an hour.
Hafer described a potential library board member as “someone who is interested in what the library’s role is in the community, someone who is interested in promoting the library to their constituents and their friends and willing to be an advocate for the library and willing to discuss policy, budget, special allocations for the library and willing to consider what the needs of the library, the role of the library should be in the future.”
As an advisory body, the library board doesn’t set policy, but does make policy recommendations to the City Council.
“They should be someone who wants to represent their community in terms of driving the change for the library and making sure the library stays relevant for the community and making sure policies, services and programs the library offers keeps pace with the needs of the community,” Hafer said.
Potential library board members need to be residents of Adams County.
In addition to the six meetings each year, board members also need to participate in a small amount of continuing education, completed through webinars.
“It’s very minimal,” she said.
Anyone with questions about serving on the library board can contact Hafer at amy@hastingslibrary.us.
With only four members currently on the library board, the board is unable to conduct business if just one board member is absent from a meeting.
“We want to keep those boards as filled up as possible,” Stutte said. “We want them fully appointed, and we want to make sure we get people on there that care about the board and care about the city of Hastings. Obviously, these are very important to the city of Hastings in making recommendations to City Council.”
