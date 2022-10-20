As the city of Hastings prepares for the 2023 road construction season, there are $5.643 million in planned projects.
Lee Vrooman, director of engineering for the city, talked about those projects during the Hastings Planning Commission meeting Tuesday when he presented the 2023-2028 one- and six-year street improvement plan. No action was required by the Planning Commission.
Upcoming projects include continuation of the Community Development Block Grant sidewalk and curb ramp repair and modifications within a four-block radius of the downtown city parking lot. This is scheduled to be complete in April 2023.
An update of the 2005 downtown two-way street conversion study also is planned.
“Based on that study and what the benefits may or may not be, a decision will be made whether to move forward with that conversion,” Vrooman said.
Other projects planned for next year include 13th Street and Eastside Boulevard street and drainage improvements; paving district for Laird Avenue between 14th Street and Apache Avenue; paving district for M Street from Baltimore Avenue to 800 feet to the east; paving district for Lakeview Avenue between Martin Drive and 33rd Street and connecting 33rd Street to Utecht Avenue in North Park Commons.
Beyond 2023, future projects include the Hastings Southeast Project, which entails improvements to South Street and Elm Avenue.
It is now planned to be a three-lane project, down from the five lanes that once was proposed.
“This does have significant future cost sharing requirements from the city,” Vrooman said.
The city’s portion of the total project costs would be 20%, which currently is estimated to be $8 million.
The project is currently scheduled to be complete in 2024-25, but Vrooman said that timeframe likely will shift to 2025-2026.
Nebraska Department of Transportation officials will give Hastings City Council members an update about this project during the November work session.
The city also is looking at 12th Street corridor improvements from Burlington Avenue west to the city limits.
The preliminary design is budgeted for 2023. A couple possible improvements that could come from that analysis include widening 12th Street from two to three lanes and adding a roundabout at 12th Street and Marian Road.
Projects in progress or completed include the Nebraska Department of Transportation U.S. Highway 6 resurfacing project between Baltimore and Wabash avenues, as well as South Burlington Avenue. That project is complete except some cleanup.
Other completed projects include asphalt resurfacing of Ringland Road between California and Elm avenues; asphalt resurfacing of 14th Street from Hastings to Minnesota avenues; Street Improvement District in the Trail Ridge Subdivision that includes Brookings Circle, Frahm Lane and Rittenhouse Street; and the ongoing 16th Street viaduct demolition.
This represents $3.44 million in activity.
Upcoming arterial and residential projects include Seventh Street between Chestnut and Oswego avenues; Crane Avenue between Fifth and Seventh streets; Third and Fourth streets between Eastside Boulevard and California Avenue; Turner Avenue between 12th and 14th streets; Lexington Avenue between Seventh and Ninth streets; and Fifth Street between Kerr and Saunders avenues.
These projects include asphalt resurfacing with concrete intersections and curb and gutters.
When it comes to quiet railroad crossings, the contracts for Pine and Hastings avenues have been awarded with construction to start spring of 2023.
The city will continue to finalize plans and agreements for the remaining five crossings and bid those out over the next year.
Construction is anticipated to be complete in late 2024.
Then, paperwork and reviews would need to be completed to initiate the quiet zone.
In other business, Planning Commission members:
- Voted 9-0 to recommend approval for an ordinance and amendment to the Official Zoning District Map to rezone property at 3801 Wendell Drive from R-1, urban single family residential to R-1A, single-family large lot residential.
- Unanimously approved a plan modification to Redevelopment Area No. 13, Theatre Flats Project, for an $11 million 75-unit multifamily building. This would be the second apartment building to be constructed at the Theatre District.
- Unanimously recommend approval for an ordinance and amendment to the Official Zoning District Map to rezone property at 403 W. Third St. from C-2, central business district to R-3, multiple family residential.
- Unanimously recommended approval of a resolution for a Planned District Development Plan for Garage Flats LLC for property at 403 W. Third St.
Unanimously recommended approval for a plan modification to Redevelopment Area Number No.1, Garage Flats Project at 403 W. Third St.
