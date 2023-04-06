City officials are looking for citizen comment as they work to develop a water quality management plan for Lake Hastings, with an introduction to the idea offered Thursday evening during a public meeting at the Parks and Recreation Department Community Center.
“It’s a community lake, so we want to get public feedback,” said Jeff Hassenstab, director of Hastings Parks and Recreation. “That’s what we’re here to do.”
The open house meeting included food, interactive stations, games, a raffle and other prizes.
Representatives from the city, Upper Big Blue Natural Resources District, Little Blue NRD and Nebraska Game and Parks attended to answer questions about the upcoming process. The watershed of Lake Hastings falls in the territory of both NRDs.
Tara Ogren, civil and water resources engineer with the city, said they have received grant money to develop a water quality management plan and will work toward that during the next year.
She said that is the first step in making any improvements at the lake. Without a management plan, the city wouldn’t be eligible for grants that could help offset the cost of any maintenance or improvements.
In an effort to be as transparent as possible, the city is planning to form two groups. One would be a citizen engagement group selected to represent the community. The second would be a citizen scientist group that periodically would perform simple water quality monitoring activities.
“We would love to have people involved,” Ogren said.
She said that the 70-acre lake has accumulated sediment through the decades of its existence and that has caused the lake to become more shallow than originally designed. The lake was designed with a depth around 10 feet, but erosion and sediment has cut that to close to 5 feet.
“I’d say it’s almost half full,” she said.
Since Lake Hastings is considered an impaired body of water, Ogren said, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission had declined to introduce new fish to the lake for years.
“The state won’t stock Lake Hastings because of the poor water quality,” she said.
If no action is taken, Lake Hastings could become a marsh area over time, Ogren said.
She said steps can be taken to mitigate any further damage, such as implementing filter strips and grass buffers to reduce the sediment going into the water.
Larger-scale projects like dredging for sediment removal also could be used. Ogren estimated about 200,000 cubic yards of sediment would need to be removed to bring the lake back to its original depth. Part of the discussion would include whether to do selective deepening in parts of the lake, but that likely would depend on cost.
Just as it took decades for the buildup of sediment to occur, Ogren said, it will take time to make any changes. While the sediment can be removed with dredging the lake, that likely isn’t to occur for five to 10 years at least.
In the meantime, the city is collaborating with local natural resources districts to examine potential funding options to offset the costs.
“It’s a long road to restoration,” she said. “We’ve now started that process.”
