Hastings City Building
Laura Beahm/Tribune/

The city of Hastings likely will have a 3% property tax rate decrease.

That is the proposal from Finance Director Roger Nash as the city goes into its joint public hearing 6 p.m. Sept. 26 in the county boardroom on the second floor of the Adams County Courthouse, followed by a special meeting to approve the 2022-23 budget, 5:30 p.m. Sept. 27.

