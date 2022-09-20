The city of Hastings likely will have a 3% property tax rate decrease.
That is the proposal from Finance Director Roger Nash as the city goes into its joint public hearing 6 p.m. Sept. 26 in the county boardroom on the second floor of the Adams County Courthouse, followed by a special meeting to approve the 2022-23 budget, 5:30 p.m. Sept. 27.
Nash discussed the budget and the joint public hearing at the council work session on Monday.
The city of Hastings’ valuation for 2022 increased by nearly 11% from 2021 — $1,766,801,196, compared to $1,598,486,814.
The operating budget increased 8% from the previous year — $177,119,996, compared to $164,264,625. That amount includes the utility department budget.
So, Nash determined reducing the tax rate by 3% — .437015, down from .449687 — was a safe bet. The proposed rate for this year would equal 43.7 cents per $100 of taxable assessed valuation.
The city levy rate has been at .449687 since 2016 and was the original recommendation for 2022-23, before valuations were certified.
The city is asking for a property tax revenue increase of 7% — $7,721,186, up from $7,188,187. That increase was high enough that it required the city to participate in the joint hearing on Sept. 26.
Each taxing entity previously held its own budget and taxing hearings and submitted its budget to the state.
Then came LB644, which was passed by the Nebraska Legislature in 2021 and was intended, as Nash said, to be a “truth in taxation bill.” According to the bill’s language, it was established for the purpose of increased transparency for impacted political subdivisions to raise their property tax levies.
Political subdivisions could exceed prior year’s tax asking by 2% plus allowable real growth based on the growth of the county within that political subdivision’s geographic boundary without having to participate in the hearing.
For the city of Hastings, allowable growth was 2.3%.
So the city was allowed a 4.3% increase in tax asking without having to participate in the hearing.
Participating political subdivisions, including the city, county, Hastings Public Schools, Adams Central Public Schools and Silver Lake Public Schools, will need to review their tax requests and budgets and how that fits into the revenue stream during the public hearing.
The deadline to submit budgets to the state was moved back from Sept. 20 to Sept. 30 to allow for public hearings to occur across Nebraska.
Hastings has $22 million in revenues budgeted for 2022 and $27.3 million budgeted in total expenditures, plus $12.2 million in available cash.
“We are in a real good position,” Nash said.
He said as the city looks forward, one focus is the planned Hastings Southeast project, which will renovate U.S. Highway 6 and the eastern entrance to Hastings.
“It’s hanging out there and has already been hanging out for several years,” Nash said. “When that finally does come to fruition, which it will, right now the estimate is the city would be responsible for about $8 million.”
The city’s responsibility is 20% of the total project costs.
City officials will need to determine how much of that match amount the city will pay for with cash and how much will be bonded.
Director of Engineering Lee Vrooman said the latest timeline for the project is completion in 2025-26 with the local match likely $8 million to $10 million.
Councilman Butch Eley asked why the city couldn’t save the local match in advance of the project.
Nash said the cash balance is the reserve.
Mayor Corey Stutte said the city has been a good steward of taxpayer money.
“The fortunate thing is we have done really well on building that cash balance and we have done really well paying down our debt,” he said. “At the end of the day we have flexibility based on our options and the good stewardship the council has provided over the past years.”
Nash said LB644, the joint public hearing and the recently mailed-out pink postcards are all confusing.
“The information that’s on there is confusing,” he said. “The way it’s presented is a little confusing.”
Stutte said the onus for the bill and resulting local action is on the Legislature.
“LB644 was put out by the Legislature,” he said. “That’s not something that the county’s done to make this confusing for you. It’s not something the city’s done to make this confusing for citizens. This is something the state has done. The information that’s on (the postcards) and the way it’s presented is something that is mandated by the state. We need to hold them accountable when people have questions and say, ‘This is something the Legislature has done.’ ”
Also during the work session, council members:
- Reviewed the city mission state and goals. The recommended changes to be approved during the regular council meeting on Sept. 27 are meant to improve and simply the language of the 10-year-old document.
- Received a report on Lake Hastings Watershed Management and Roadmap to Restoration Grant Funding.
- Discussed the use of electric scooters and bikes on city sidewalks and streets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.