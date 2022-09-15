hangar 11
Members of the Hastings City Council approved on Monday an airport services agreement with J&S Aviation Services for the purposes of providing aviation and avionic services at the Hastings airport. J&S Aviation Services will occupy hangar 11.

 Tony Herrman therrman@hastingstribune.com

The city of Hastings entered into an airport services agreement for additional mechanic services at the Hastings Municipal Airport, and everyone involved is excited.

Members of the Hastings City Council voted 6-0 during their regular meeting Monday for the airport services agreement with J&S Aviation Services for the purposes of providing aviation and avionic services at the Hastings airport. Council members Chuck Rosenberg and Jeniffer Beahm were absent.

