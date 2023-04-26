The city of Hastings will celebrate Arbor Day with a commemorative ceremony Friday as tree- and bush-planting activities occur on municipal property around town.
The city’s annual Arbor Day program will begin 11 a.m. at the Community Center, 2015 W. Third St., which also is the Parks and Recreation Department office. Volunteers will plant a Purple Prince crabapple tree.
During the Arbor Day program, Parks and Recreation staff members will speak about the history of Arbor Day, the value of trees and proper tree care.
Hastings City Councilman Marc Rowan, the council’s Tree Board liaison, will read a city proclamation for Arbor Day.
This year marks the 33rd year that Hastings is a Tree City community. To receive Tree City recognition, a community must meet four standards:
— Maintain a tree board or department
— Have a community tree ordinance
— Spend at least $2 per capita on urban forestry
Also, six city employees — four from the environmental department and two from the water department — will lead the planting of 50 tree seedlings and 75 bushes from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., at municipal wells 25, 28, 29, 34 and 35.
The trees and bushes will be planted to build a living snow fence around the well houses. They were purchased from the Little Blue Natural Resources District with the guidance of Kim Slezak, certified forester with the Nebraska Forest Service based in Hastings.
The planting of trees and bushes around the well houses is not an official Arbor Day activity, the city said in a news release — the timing just worked out that way. Friday is a Nebraska state holiday.
According to a synopsis from the Arbor Day Foundation, Arbor Day got its start in Nebraska as the inspiration of J. Sterling Morton, an early-day farmer, businessman, newspaper editor and politician from Nebraska City.
Morton used his platform as secretary of the Nebraska Territory to advocate for the planting of trees, and in 1872 first proposed a tree-planting holiday to be called “Arbor Day” at a meeting of the Nebraska State Board of Agriculture.
The celebration first was observed April 10, 1872, with prizes awarded to counties and individuals for the largest number of trees properly planted on that day. It was estimated that more than 1 million trees were planted in Nebraska on the first Arbor Day.
Arbor Day was officially proclaimed by Nebraska Gov. Robert W. Furnas in 1874. In 1885, Arbor Day became a legal state holiday in Nebraska, to be observed each year on April 22.
By 1920, more than 45 states and territories were celebrating Arbor Day. Today, the holiday is observed in all 50 states, with most celebrating on the last Friday in April.
Morton went on to serve as U.S. Secretary of Agriculture under President Grover Cleveland from 1893-97. He died in 1902, but his family carried on his Arbor Lodge estate at Nebraska City, which today is a state park operated under the direction the Arbor Day Foundation. The adjacent Arbor Day farm is a popular tourist attraction, especially during apple harvest in the fall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.