The city of Hastings will celebrate Arbor Day with a commemorative ceremony Friday as tree- and bush-planting activities occur on municipal property around town.

The city’s annual Arbor Day program will begin 11 a.m. at the Community Center, 2015 W. Third St., which also is the Parks and Recreation Department office. Volunteers will plant a Purple Prince crabapple tree.

