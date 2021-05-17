The Hastings City Council work session on Monday was one of the first gatherings in a municipal building after the city announced, about an hour prior to that meeting, it was suspending mask requirements inside city buildings.
The work session took place at the Hastings Municipal Airport where Airport Manager Deb Bergmann and Airport Advisory Board member Aaron Schardt updated council members on recent improvements. The work session was held at the terminal in advance of the airport playing host to the state fly-in during the third weekend of June.
A few of the people present chose to wear masks.
The mask policy wasn’t on the agenda, but City Administrator Dave Ptak and Mayor Corey Stutte spoke about the decision in an interview after the meeting.
Ptak said the city has received a lot of questions about the mask requirement from citizens calling and stopping in, especially at the library and museum. It was the recommendation on Thursday from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control easing mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings, that shaped the city’s decision.
“Obviously the CDC kind of opened the floodgates and we have such mask fatigue across the board that it was probably inevitable that to do anything except to do away with the mask requirement wouldn’t be prudent,” Ptak said. “We would like to think people would still make good judgment with regard to those that are vaccinated and those that aren’t vaccinated. I still think it’s a good idea if you’re concerned about your own health that you make your own decision, whether it be wearing a mask or social distancing or whatever the case may be. It’s not really our place to try to make decisions for people.”
He said city officials were most concerned about city employees, initially, and that’s what drove the mask policy to start with.
“I think most of our employees, or a great percentage of them, are now vaccinated,” he said. “That makes it easier. It was an easier sell with the department heads because of that. Hopefully the vaccines do what the science says they’ll do and we can get back closer to whatever normal is going to be post-pandemic.”
Stutte said this is a move toward normality and a good first step heading into summer.
The Hastings Public Library announced Monday it would hold in-person as well as virtual programming for its summer reading program.
Stutte thanked Hastings-area residents for their diligence over the last 14 months.
“I think their hard work has paid off,” he said. “This shows the vaccines have worked and are working. We’re in a good place now as far as that goes. I’m excited about this next step. I think it’s a real positive step, and I’d like to thank our staff for all of the hard work they put in over the last year. I’d like to thank Dave, specifically, for helping lead the charge. We had first responders and utilities folks who are very important to the community, keeping the lights on, keeping people healthy, keeping people safe. I think largely we were able to prevent spread within the employees, and that’s been good to see.”
The city’s announcement came after city department heads held their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday morning.
“When the announcement came out from the CDC on Thursday, we just decided that was the first item on our agenda today, was to talk about the mask policy,” Ptak said. “Really, it’s one of those things that we had really not a lot of choices in light of the public and their requests and their wants and their needs as far as to have some normalcy in their lives, and I understand that. We’re relying upon the science to basically help make our decisions. That’s what we’re basing it on. The CDC certainly said the vaccines are effective against not only the initial coronavirus but all of the mutations since.”
Also during the work session, council members reviewed the final draft of the city employee handbook and city cellphone policy.
