Outdoor warning sirens in Hastings sounded in error around 5 p.m. Saturday because of a software problem at the Hastings Police 911 Center, the city of Hastings reported in a news release.
The alarm was inadvertent and did not correspond to any emergency or current threat, the city reported. Adams County Emergency Management and the Hastings Police Department are working together to address the error. The Hastings Police Department will evaluate the error and make corrections.
