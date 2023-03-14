City officials are looking to temporarily relocate all municipal offices housed in the City Building within a month or two to address mold issues, new City Administrator Shawn Metcalf said during a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

After securing locations for the offices, the city will need to move furniture, computers and other technology to create temporary working spaces for city employees that could be used for two or three years as work is done to remediate environmental concerns in the building.

0
0
0
0
0