The city of Hastings can move forward with filling a new, senior-level position in its finance department to lead the Hastings Utilities accounting team and an ongoing major software conversion.
Gathered Monday for their first regular meeting of March, Hastings City Council members voted 6-1 to approve a resolution creating the new, full-time position and funding it immediately.
Councilman Steve Huntley dissented. Council President Matt Fong didn’t attend the meeting.
The newly created position carries the title of assistant director of finance. The pay scale is $82,305-$119,516 per year.
The position is to be funded for the balance of this fiscal year through unallocated money in the Hastings Utilities administrative budget. Utility Manager Kevin Johnson said the position then will be added to future HU budgets going forward.
Hastings Utilities is the city’s utility department. The city’s finance department handles accounting for HU as well as all other municipal functions, with six of the current eight employees dedicated to utilities accounting. Of the six who work with utilities, two have their positions funded through the Public Power Generation Agency, an interlocal entity that owns and operates the Whelan Energy Center Unit 2 power plant.
The city’s fiscal year runs Oct. 1 through Sept. 30.
In comments to the council on Monday, finance director Roger Nash said the Enterprise Resource Planning conversion, which began in fall 2017, is complicated and was disrupted considerably by the pandemic.
“It really set us back quite a bit,” he said.
The existing staff has tried to shoulder the load, Nash said, but at this point more help is needed to keep the work moving along, prevent further stress and burnout for employees, and help the department keep up with its day-to-day and month-to-month responsibilities.
“We definitely have a critical need right now to help us keep moving forward,” said Nash, who became finance director in 2019.
Nash noted that his responsibilities include putting together the city budget each year, and that he would not ask for an addition to the staff if it weren’t necessary. He publicly thanked his existing staff for all the extra effort members are putting forth.
Johnson said it may be early June before the position can be advertised and filled and the new hire has a chance to begin work.
It’s important to start the ball rolling, he said, so HU can ensure accurate and timely financial reports will be available going forward.
“I commend them for what they’ve tried to do with the staff they have had,” he said of the finance department.
Asked to describe the ERP, Erik Nielsen, the city’s director of information technology, explained that it’s software to cover the waterfront of city computing operations.
“In the end, it’s basically automating all your processes into one giant software package,” he said.
Modules for different processes are implemented one at a time, and officials expect another three or more years of additional work to get the system fully functional.
Councilmen Shawn Hartmann and Butch Eley, who are council liaisons to the city’s Utility Board, both said they support adding the new position immediately.
The Utility Board voted 4-0 last week to recommend that the council approve the new position and fund it now.
“If we wait until budget time, it’ll be Christmas before we can get someone hired,” Eley said.
Huntley said he doesn’t like to see new positions added in mid-budget. City Administrator Shawn Metcalf said he feels the same way, but that an exception is appropriate in this case.
“I don’t like to fund things in the middle of the year, but I can see the need with this one,” Metcalf said.
In other business Monday, the council:
- Voted 7-0 to approve a preliminary plat for the Brickhouse Subdivision north of H Street between South Burlington and South Lincoln avenues. The property includes eight lots that are being redrawn into three to promote development and/or best use of the land, which is partially underlain by a city drainage culvert with associated easements. City staff said once the final plat is approved, applicant Douglas P. Ruhter plans to ask that the entire property be rezoned for C-3 general commercial use, whereas currently it is zoned for a combination of C-3 and R-1 single-family residential use.
- Voted 7-0 to approve an agreement with the Nebraska Department of Transportation for use of West Second Street and South Marian Road in a detour route during replacement of the Pawnee Creek bridge on Southern Hills Drive south of the Hastings Solid Waste Landfill entrance. The roadway, also known as Nebraska Spur 01C, will be closed to through traffic for an estimated 95 days during the 2024 construction season. A map provided by the state shows the road being closed altogether from the landfill entrance south to the driveway for The Bridge Inc. West Campus.
- Voted 7-0 to approve the consent agenda, which included approval of past meeting minutes, claims, payroll, departmental monthly reports, several work orders, a drawdown of Community Development Block Grant funds, and other items. The action authorized use of Hastings Municipal Airport Building No. 1 for a hamburger feed by the Nebraska Chapter of the Antique Airplane Association the last Saturday of each month from March through October, plus use of city streets for the All Together Now Block Party being organized by the Hastings Public Library for May 27.
- Voted 6-0-1 to approve a claim for $527.97 from Eldon’s Automotive Repair. Councilwoman Joy Huffaker abstained.
