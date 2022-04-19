Members of the Hastings Planning Commission gave an initial OK to a plan to rezone farmland west of the Westbrook neighborhood to be used for horses and pasture.
Commission Chairman Greg Sinner first made sure the property owner and curious neighbors were on the same page, however.
Commission members voted 9-0 during their regular meeting Tuesday to recommend approval to the proposal from Tom and Jill Fish to rezone property at 6014 W. 16th St. in Hastings’ extra-territorial jurisdiction from Agricultural and Urban Single Family Residential to just Agricultural.
In total, the property is 67 acres and can give adequate buffer from surrounding properties. The parcel currently sits vacant and is farmed, but is planned to have a house and barn. The Fishes also wish to have a few horses. Agricultural zoning is best suited to allow for both uses.
The land won’t be pulled into the city limits and will remain in the extra-territorial zoning because it will remain well over 10 acres and no longer will be subdivided into single-family residential lots.
Tom Fish said the plan is to erect a 36-by-72-foot barn located 60 feet from the property line.
The row cropland already has been switched to grass.
A couple neighboring property owners spoke at the meeting, not in opposition but wanting to learn more about the Fish family’s plans and how those plans would affect the neighbors’ properties.
The Fish family plans to landscape along the property line.
There will be at least one fence around the entire property to keep the horses inside the property.
The Fish family currently has three horses. Tom Fish said the exact number of horses could fluctuate, but would continue to be “broke, domesticated” horses.
The horse manure will be hauled away weekly from the barn.
Fish said he plans to mow the pasture periodically during the summer, which should help minimize the number of insects.
“We want to be good neighbors and we want to do everything we can,” he said.
Also during the meeting, commission members unanimously recommended approval for a conditional use permit resolution for the Barn Festival at 3025, 3030 and 3045 South Marian Road in the extra-territorial jurisdiction of the city.
The Barn Festival is a craft fair during limited times in May and September, with plans to introduce an event in December.
The permit includes a traffic plan to prevent access to the barn from the north on Marian Road, directing southbound traffic to U.S. Highway 281 and back to Marian Road at Prairie Lake Road.
All access to the Barn Festival would be from the south on Marian Road beginning at Prairie Lake Road, allowing parking roadside on Marian Road except in restricted areas between Idlewilde Road and Prairie Lake Road.
All exiting traffic would flow north on Marian Road.
The majority of parking will be at the Adams County Fairgrounds with shuttles offered by the event.
The traffic plan was being developed with the Adams County Roads Department.
Members of the Adams County Board of Commissioners approved the plan at their meeting Tuesday morning.
Sinner concluded the meeting with information about two upcoming educational opportunities for commission members, both of which feature Keith Marvin with Marvin Planning Consultants of David City.
Marvin Planning Consultants was awarded the contract to update the city’s comprehensive plan at the April 11 Hastings City Council meeting.
As Marvin Planning Consultants work on the comprehensive plan — the final draft is scheduled for completion in December 2023 — there will be numerous opportunities for public input. This will be Hastings’ first comprehensive plan update since Imagine Hastings was published in 2009.
Sinner strongly encouraged public participation in that process, saying there have been several situations that arose in recent years that were caused by zoning issues.
In other business, the commission:
- Unanimously recommended approval for a conditional use permit for resolution for a property generally located west of North Marian Road along West Second Street. The permit had been approved previously, and the action Tuesday updated the legal notification for the property.
- Unanimously approved an ordinance for voluntary annexation of the new Adams County jail at M Street and U.S. Highway 281.
- Unanimously approved the preliminary/final plat for Hastings Catholic School Subdivision, a replat of part of Blocks 3, 5, and 6 Johnson’s Second Subdivision and vacated Kansas Avenue and Sixth Street in Hastings.
