City officials plan to do more to remedy properties in violation of Hastings City Code and discussed implementing special assessments against property owners who don’t keep buildings up to code on Monday at the Hastings City Council work session.
City Attorney Jesse Oswald said the city has adopted the International Property Code, which sets minimum standards for property to ensure structures are safe and sanitary. He said the city already has a process in place to handle properties that are deemed unsafe or unsanitary.
First, city officials notify a property owner of a violation and provide a reasonable amount of time to abate the problem.
If the property owner is unable or unwilling to get the property into compliance, Oswald said, a citation is issued and the matter is referred to the city attorney for prosecution.
The third step in the process is for the city to remedy the property and charge the costs back to the property owner. If unpaid, a special assessment could be made against the property and would need to be satisfied before the property could be sold.
“Historcially, the prosecution is where the action stops because we didn’t have the funds to clean up a property,” Oswald said.
Funds generated from code violation citations don’t go to the city. Instead, they are directed to the school district.
But Oswald said the City Council allocated about $300,000 in its last budget to clean up properties and demolish condemned structures. That money can be used to abate nuisance properties, he said.
Starting this summer, Oswald said he will be working with Kevin Kubo, chief building official for the city, to use those funds to clean up problematic properties in the city.
Owners who fail to abate nuisances and don’t repay the city’s cost in doing so will be subject to either civil action or a special assessment lien on the property. If nothing is paid for two years, a lien could lead to foreclosure on the property. There is no requirement to go through the justice system before the city cleans up a nuisance.
Oswald said he may have to come back to the council to approve special assessments against a property on a case-by-case basis.
“The funds and the authority are already in place from city’s perspective,” he said. “We’re just making you as the council aware of this.”
Kubo said there are structures that need to be demolished and the goal is to complete six this year. In one case, the property owner already has relinquished the land to the city, but the city didn’t have funds set aside to demolish the burned out structure.
The goal is to abate the nuisance for as little money as possible, but each demolition can cost between $20,000 and $27,000, he said.
If a property is turned over to the city, Oswald said, the city tries to resell it as soon as possible. Many go through the Hastings Community Redevelopment Authority to be redeveloped.
Kubo added: “The city is not in business of holding property.”
Mayor Corey Stutte said nuisance properties have been a problem for years.
“It’s an unfunded issue that’s just been sitting out there,” he said.
Council members also discussed adding an investment fund to the city’s options.
Aaron Bos with Public Trust Advisors LLC said the company is launching a new investment pool in Nebraska called Nebraska CLASS (Cooperative Liquid Assets Securities System) Fund. He invited the city to invest with them.
Bos said the fund functions as another tool cities can use to grow liquid assets while maintaining access. Cash put into the fund is pooled with money from other cities in the state and used to make investments. The fee for services is 15 basis points, but that would be included in the advertised interest rate.
“The interest rate that you see is the interest rate you get,” he said.
Bos said other cities that have joined include Lincoln, Tecumseh and Falls City.
Roger Nash, director of finance and city treasurer, said the city’s liquid cash generally is put into short-term certificates of deposit or money markets. Nash said he would bid out to local banks as normal, but include this as another option.
“This is another option to look at to see if there is a better return than just putting it into a money market,” he said. “We would never have to put money into it. It would just add to our options.”
City Administrator Shawn Metcalf said he has seen similar funds used in other municipalities.
“If you are sitting on a bunch of money, you might as well have it working for you,” he said.
Councilman Butch Eley said he would be interested in seeing a resolution on the topic at an upcoming council meeting.
“I think we should draw up a policy so we can use this if we want or desire to,” he said.
Lee Vrooman, interim director of development services, presented information about a grant for addressing flood mitigation in the community.
The grant includes funding for three projects. The total maximum project cost would be $717,500, with federal funds covering about 37% of the total costs. The city would spend $455,000 on the projects.
One project would address insufficient infrastructure and drainage along South and A streets. Vrooman said the area has a tendency to flood with large amounts of rain.
“We would look at that area and what can be done to eliminate some of that flooding,” he said.
The second project would evaluate the dam at Lake Hastings — specifically the concrete spillway, which was described as undersized in the most recent inspection reports.
A third project would mitigate Pawnee Creek backwater flooding exacerbated at the BNSF double box culvert on the west end of the city.
Vrooman said the water can back up and flood 12th Street in a 100-year flood. The current landscape affects residences around Parklane Drive, causing homeowners to carry flood insurance. Renovation would bring many of the homes out of the floodplain.
The council’s next regular meeting will be Feb. 28 at 5:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.