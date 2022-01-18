City officials are seeking proposals to develop a new comprehensive city plan, a matter discussed Tuesday evening at the Hastings City Council work session.
Development Services Director Lisa Parnell-Rowe said officials originally intended to start the process last year, but it had to be postponed. The city had issued a request for proposals from consultants willing to work with the city to develop a comprehensive plan.
The original deadline for proposals was in November 2021, but the city clerk had received only one proposal. Parnell-Rowe said they didn’t open the proposal because they wanted more options and decided to revisit the subject this year. There were three new employees in the office, and the delay allowed them to acclimate to the new positions.
After the new year, she said, her office put together a list of consultants last week who may be able to submit proposals for the plan.
They have reissued the request for proposals, and the new deadline is Feb. 21 at 3 p.m. They will send out the request to people on the list in order to solicit more results.
“We want to make sure we get the right consultant,” Parnell-Rowe said.
After the proposals are submitted, a committee will be created to consider them and interview the top three candidates.
Once the interviews are completed, the committee will recommend a proposal to be accepted by the City Council.
Parnell-Rowe anticipates developing the comprehensive plan will be a long process because it will be a completely new plan, not an update to the existing plan. She estimated it will be between a year and a year and a half before the new document is complete.
She said many areas of the plan need to be updated or created from scratch. The current plan, created in 2009, is much smaller than she is used to seeing.
“There are areas that we’re not even covering,” she said.
Since it’s been 12 years from the time the last comprehensive plan was completed, Parnell-Rowe said, they also will gather input from the community during the process.
“This is not our plan,” she said. “This is the public’s plan. It’s our vision for the future.”
In other business Tuesday, Jennie Theesen, manager for Heartland Pet Connection, discussed the annual report for the shelter.
She said the numbers from categories for different kinds of animals don’t add up because some animals in the shelter’s care carry over into the next year.
Theesen said both animals being brought to the shelter and the number of adoptions have trended upward since last year.
The shelter also saw quite a few donations due to the Betty White challenge issued after the actress’s death on Dec. 31, 2021.
Also during the work session, council members reviewed the annual report from the Heartland Pet Connection. According to the report, Heartland Pet Connection saw 609 animals from Hastings in the past year.
Cats amounted to 272 of those animals. A total of 116 cats were adopted, 38 were reclaimed, and 132 were euthanized. Two of the euthanized cats were court-ordered bite cases, and 84 were feral.
A total of 323 dogs were seen at the shelter, of which 48 were adopted, 260 were reclaimed, six were reclaimed bite cases, one was a rescue case, and 45 were euthanized. Of the 45 euthanized, four were court-ordered bite cases.
Hastings Museum Director Teresa Kreutzer-Hodson also provided an annual report during the work session.
