The property tax levy rate to support the city of Hastings’ budget looks to remain the same for the sixth consecutive year.
As part of his 2021-22 budget presentation at the Hastings City Council meeting Monday, City Administrator Dave Ptak said the city’s proposed property tax levy rate is 44.97 cents per $100 valuation, which is the same rate that has been in place since 2016.
That means for property valued at $100,000, the owner would pay $449.70 in property tax to support the city of Hastings.
Hastings’ property tax levy and valuation continues to lag behind peer cities.
The city’s estimated 2021 valuation is $1.59 billion, which is $51.5 million more and a 3.35% increase over the city’s 2020 valuation of $1.53 billion. The deadline for certification of taxable valuations by county assessors is Aug. 20.
That valuation increase is less than the 5.7% increase between 2019 and 2020.
The property tax request this year is $7.15 million, which is a 3.35% increase. The general fund, museum fund and debt service fund all are supported by property taxes.
Utility Manager Kevin Johnson also presented the utility department budget Monday. The Hastings Utilities operation is a proprietary function of city government and is supported by fees for service, not general taxation.
When it comes to the utility budget, according to the 2020 cost of service study, electric rates are projected to increase by 1% for the second of three years.
Natural gas rates are projected to increase 3% for the second of four years.
Water and sewer rates aren’t anticipated to increase.
Council members will review the 2021-2022 budget more thoroughly at the next work session on Aug. 16.
The budget is slated for approval in September.
