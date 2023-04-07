The city of Hastings has leased space at the Landmark Center for use as temporary business offices over the next two years, allowing for renovation of the City Building or permanent relocation of the municipal functions it houses.
In a news release Friday, the city announced it entered into an agreement on Thursday with the Hastings Building Co. for lease of 3,617 square feet between Suite No. 422 and Suite No. 424 in the southeast corner of the Landmark Center, 2727 W. Second St.
Before the contract begins and the offices are moved, the building’s owner will make improvements to the space — likely within the next 60 days.
The city will pay $48,840 in annual rent for the two-year period, broken down into monthly installments of $4,070.
At the conclusion of the two-year lease, the city will have the option of extending the lease for one year for $51,300, also payable in monthly installments.
If the city does not extend the lease, the lease will become month-to-month with monthly rent of $4,275.
Funds for the temporary relocation are included in the city budget. The arrangement would provide time for construction work to repair or remodel the City Building if the Hastings City Council decides to undertake such a project.
The rented space at the Landmark Center will house 16 employees of the city’s administration and finance departments, which currently are located on the second floor of the City Building, as well as provide office space for the mayor.
Meanwhile, the city’s Development Services Department employees will occupy the administration offices of a city-owned building at 3505 Yost Ave. That department currently is housed on the first floor of the City Building.
The 13,300-square-foot building on Yost Avenue previously housed a Corteva Agriscience facility. In 2021, the city purchased the property from the Hastings Economic Development Corp. for $900,000, citing a need for indoor space for Hastings Utilities vehicle and equipment maintenance and additional storage.
The office area of the Yost Avenue building encompasses 4,200 square feet.
The city is planning to move all employees out of the 22,000-square-foot City Building, 220 N. Hastings Ave., because of environmental health concerns related to ductwork mold and other problems.
The building, which was built as a bank in 1963 and purchased by the city in 1984, is known to need a new roof, foundation repairs and other attention.
An ad hoc committee headed by City Administrator Shawn Metcalf is working on recommendations to the council concerning the City Building’s future and whether to look toward repairing or remodeling that building, permanently moving city offices to other municipal property, or constructing a new building.
A recent survey of city residents on the City Building issue attracted 596 responses. Metcalf plans to discuss the survey results with council members at their April 17 work session.
In Friday’s news release, the city stated that a committee of municipal employees looked at multiple options for temporary office space, working with local property owners.
The Landmark Center was judged to be the city’s best option based on cost as well as existing technology infrastructure, the city news release states.
Meanwhile, the city is setting up temporary City Council chambers in the Hastings Municipal Airport terminal building, 3106 W. 12th St. Council meetings are expected to remain at the City Building for several months, however, to allow for necessary upgrades to the terminal building.
