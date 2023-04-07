Landmark Center office space

Temporary city administration and finance offices will be located in the southeast corner of the Landmark Center, 2727 W. Second St.

 Courtesy of city of Hastings

The city of Hastings has leased space at the Landmark Center for use as temporary business offices over the next two years, allowing for renovation of the City Building or permanent relocation of the municipal functions it houses.

In a news release Friday, the city announced it entered into an agreement on Thursday with the Hastings Building Co. for lease of 3,617 square feet between Suite No. 422 and Suite No. 424 in the southeast corner of the Landmark Center, 2727 W. Second St.

