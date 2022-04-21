Hastings Fire and Rescue has begun plans to provide the city of Hastings with delegated authority when it comes to fire regulation enforcement.
Fire Chief Brad Starling and Anthony Murphy, fire marshal for Hastings Fire and Rescue, presented during the Hastings City Council work session on Monday on delegated authority and changes to the fire protection portion of the Hastings City Code. The changes are meant to streamline code enforcement as well as development.
Delegated authority is the process of the State Fire Marshal delegating authority to enforce statewide fire code to qualified local personnel.
Murphy has been through the delegated authority process previously. He has been on the job in Hastings for about six months.
The state has adopted a statewide fire code. The state is responsible for enforcing the code itself, but if the local municipality has qualified personnel the state allows the local fire official to be the point of contact for enforcing all of the state-level codes.
There are several different facets of state fire regulation enforcement, each with a different inspector and permit technician.
Delegated authority consolidates all of those.
“That really speeds up the process,” Murphy said.
State inspectors still would have the authority to overrule any decision made by the local official with delegated authority.
“In my seven years of doing this, there‘s been a few things that certain people were frustrated about what they presented to them,” he said. “I’ve not yet had a decision overturned.”
Murphy said a lot of communication occurs between local and state fire officials to make sure everyone is on the same page when it comes to codes and code enforcement.
Most of the proposed code changes presented during the council’s work session were copied from other first-class cities.
One proposed code change that didn’t come from another Nebraska community is a fee increase for work commencing prior to permit issuance going from $50 fine to 5% of project costs.
“That would be huge on a big project,” Murphy said. “It’s one I never want to use, but I’ve already seen that locally as a stumbling point and a point of unneeded friction between developers and the code reviewers and permit personnel.”
Murphy said even at the state level the current fine for work commencing prior to permit issuance is $50.
“We’re learning it’s not providing any kind of dissuasion or encouragement not to just run over the system,” he said.
Such a fee change would be a rarity within Nebraska.
Councilman Butch Eley suggested establishing a sliding scale for the penalty assessed when construction commences prior to the issuance of permits, maybe beginning with a 1% or 2% penalty. The penalty then would increase if the infractions continue.
Murphy said such a change would be possible.
“Again, that one’s the tool I hope to never use,” he said.
Other council members also agreed that 5% is too high for such a penalty, at least on the first offense.
“We have to prevent them from going ahead without the OK,” Eley said.
Another proposed fire code change is a city fire code review fee, the amount of which would be based on the scope of a construction project.
Murphy used the new hospital in Grand Island that is a partnership between Bryan Health and Mary Lanning Healthcare as an example. He said the project cost $70 million.
The state fire code review fee, which is the fire review fee in place in Hastings, would be $500.
After delegated authority and the proposed fee changes in Hastings, that fire review fee would be $18,000.
By comparison, Murphy said the actual Grand Island fire review fee for the project was $120,852.
“This is bringing us more into line — not that line, but with other first-class cities that are currently delegated,” he said.
The fire review fee would be based on costs. Murphy said he chose an extreme example.
Locally, if a project is less than $2 million the fire review fee might go from $500 to $1,000.
Murphy said this is just recovering fees for services.
“One of the things that has happened is we have a contractor call, developer call, asking what (fees) we have locally,” he said. “Quite honestly, they are expecting fees of that magnitude and they are kind of shocked we’re not further ahead or more in line with other first-class cities.”
Murphy said he hoped to bring the proposed code changes to the Hastings Planning Commission in the near future.
To receive delegated authority the city must request it and the state grants it.
“Ultimately, we want to put the mechanisms in place to have the staffing we need before we request that,” Murphy said.
He has been discussing the possibility of delegated authority with local contractors.
“Most of the feedback from them when we say, ‘Hey, we’re looking at this’ they’re like, ‘Yes, how soon can you make it happen?’ ” he said.
Mayor Corey Stutte suggested a coordinated effort between the fire and development services departments to bring developers into the process, allowing developers to provide feedback.
“I think that’s something that shows not only are we developer-friendly but we’re fully looking to work together because we do have some things that need to be worked through on development review from the planning and development services side of things,” he said. “If we’re able to do that at the same time, I think it’ll make things a lot clearer and will hopefully provide our developers with a clear way ahead with fees that make sense for them.”
