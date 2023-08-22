With an 8.3% increase in its assessed property tax base for 2023, the city of Hastings would be able to collect additional property tax revenue to apply to its 2023-24 budget without raising its property tax levy rate.
The Adams County Assessor’s Office notified city government last week that the city’s total assessed valuation for 2023 is $1,914,909,666 — up from $1,766,801,196 for 2022.
The city’s proposed program of service and annual operating budget, which now is in the hands of the City Council, counts on about 8% more property tax revenue to apply to the 2023-24 budget than it requested for 2022-23. But officials expect to bring in that additional revenue without changing the tax rate, which is proposed to stand at 42.43 cents per $100 of taxable valuation for the second year in a row.
Speaking at Monday evening’s City Council work session at the Hastings Public Library, Roger Nash, the city’s director of finance, said all the additional property tax revenue wouldn’t end up in the same account.
“With the proposal of not changing the levy (rate), that will increase our tax asking by just a little under $600,000,” Nash said. “That gets split between the general fund, the museum and debt service.”
In the budget as proposed, the city would require a total of $8,097,062 in property tax for the fiscal year — $6,415,844 for the general fund, up 9.4% from $5,860,633 for the current year; $1,208,456 for the museum fund, up 3.6% from $1,166,089 for the current year; and $472,762 for the debt service fund, up .5% from $470,558 for 2022-23.
The total property tax requirement would be up 8% from $7,497,280 for the current year, with the city receiving 99% of the money and Adams County retaining the other 1% to cover its expenses related to billing the property owners and processing their payments.
The total of the city’s general fund expenditures for operations and maintenance is budgeted to increase 11.7% from the current year. Six percent, or about half of the 11.7% increase, would be consumed by creation of the city’s new building maintenance department, with expenses to be allocated to all the other city departments being served.
The budget anticipates a total of $385,327 in maintenance expenses being charged out to city departments with budgets within the general fund. Examples of facilities maintained by general fund departments include the City Building; Hastings Community Center; city parks and ballfields; the Aquacourt Water Park; the City Auditorium; Parkview Cemetery; the library; and the city police and fire stations.
The Hastings Museum and Hastings Utilities also will be served by the building maintenance department and will pay their associated expenses as allocated.
Even if Hastings property owners pay the same property tax rate for 2023-24 as they did for 2022-23, their tax bill will increase if their valuations have increased, since the tax rate will be applied to the new, greater valuation figure.
Monday’s council work session was devoted entirely to the proposed budget, with the main speakers being Nash; City Administrator Shawn Metcalf; and Kevin Johnson, the city’s manager of utilities. Many other department heads and key managers were on hand to make comments and answer questions.
The new building maintenance department was one of various topics highlighted for discussion.
Mayor Corey Stutte complimented city staff members for their work assembling and presenting the proposed budget.
“This is probably the best-organized and well-put together budget presentation or budget work session that I’ve seen since I’ve been mayor,” said Stutte, now in his seventh year in office. “I think you guys did a fantastic job.”
The council will conduct a public hearing on the proposed budget as part of its Sept. 11 meeting, which will begin 5:30 p.m. at the library, 314 N. Denver Ave. Action to approve the budget will follow at that meeting, along with action to set its property tax request for the year.
Meanwhile, the council expects to take action Aug. 28 on the Community Redevelopment Authority’s property tax levy for 2023-24 and also receive funding presentations from the Hastings Economic Development Corp. and the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce.
On Sept. 6, the city’s Utility Advisory Board will have a special meeting to consider a recommendation to the council on the HU portion of the budget proposal — in time for that recommendation to be taken into account when the council takes its budget-related actions Sept. 11.
On Sept. 14, the city will be one of several local governmental entities presenting information at a countywide joint public hearing explaining their property tax requirements.
The joint public hearing is being organized by Adams County and is mandated by the Nebraska Legislature under LB644, a law passed in 2022. It will begin 7 p.m. at the Hastings High School auditorium, 1100 W. 14th St.
The city will be represented at the hearing by Metcalf and Stutte.
The city has until Sept. 30 to submit its approved budget documents to the state.
To view the proposed budget for yourself, visit www.cityofhastings.org and look under the city finance department. Hard copies also are available for inspection.
